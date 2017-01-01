Eddie Long's Daughter Calls Her Father 'Perfect' After His Death

Taylor with her father Eddie Long. ( Taylor Long/Instagram )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Eddie Long's daughter, Taylor, called her father "perfect" in an Instagram post commemorating his death Sunday.

"I love you Dad. Thank you for being perfect," Taylor began the post.

"I cherish every moment i've shared w/ you even up to your last breath. I don't blame God for wanting you back, i would too. everything i do is for you, it's been my honor to be your daughter. thank you for being the greatest example of a wonderful father & husband. You kicked cancers (obscenity)! Job Well Done my angel."

Long died Jan. 15 after a "gallant private fight with cancer," New Birth Missionary Baptist Church said in a statement.

Long spent much of 2016 in declining health, including drastic weight loss. By the end of the year, he refused to answer calls from his congregation.

"I am confidant through my belief in God that my husband is now resting in a better place," Long's wife Vanessa says in the statement. "Although, his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he's at peace."

Taylor's social media post garnered thousands of condolences from followers around the world.

"We love your father! Keeping your family in my prays. I was blessed so many years by his sermons. He taught me a lot. Thanks for sharing him." One user posted.



Another said: "The Lord said it is done Bishop time to come home. RIP."



"I am a PK too! My heart hurts for your loss on earth—but God! God will comfort and keep your mind and heart at peace. I love you and pray your strength!!! God's sweetest and purest blessings to you and your family. You guys will get through this! He is with our Father now, thats a safe place to be!" someone else shared.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.