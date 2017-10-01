Why God Refused to Let This Woman Escape the Fort Lauderdale Shooting

Christine Sneeringer was trapped in the Fort Lauderdale airport when a gunman attacked. ( Courtesy/Christine Sneeringer )

I was inside the terminal at the airport in Fort Lauderdale when the shooting happened. Some would say I was at the wrong place at the wrong time, but I'm not so sure. To be honest, I wasn't even scheduled to be there at that time. I was embarrassed to tell my friends that I was that I was only there because I had missed my flight. You see, if I had my way, I would have been long gone on the noon flight to JFK that I had purchased two months earlier and then off to London in the evening.

If it were up to me, I would have gone my merry way and later told stories about how my flight took off an hour before tragedy struck and how blessed I was to have missed it all. And isn't God good to have spared me the trauma of not one, but two terminal evacuations, and the drama of spending all day on lockdown in terminal two with hundreds of other stranded passengers. If it were up to me, I would have gladly missed all that for a safe, uneventful travel experience back to the U.K. for the start of school.

Instead, I arrived an hour before my flight, but due to a miscalculation on my part, my luggage was over the weight limit. Before they checked my bag, I had to extract 15 pounds from it and redistribute it to my backpack and carry on. This took some doing, and it also took precious time. When I finished, I was informed it was too late to get my bag on the plane and they would have to re-route me now. Ugh! The fee for my new flight through Detroit was $300-plus. I was kicking myself for not asking how much it would have been to just pay an overweight bag fee. This would have allowed me to make my original flight. I texted a friend and shared my frustration over the additional fee. She said, "So sorry. God must have some divine appointment for you."

This caused me to change my perspective and I became open to a God assignment. I began to ask Him, why am I here? Is there something you want me to do, someone you want me to meet? If so, please show me. Soon after I got to my gate, the shooting downstairs took place and it was mayhem in the terminal with everyone running and screaming "gun," trying to get outside of the building. If that wasn't enough, there was a second incident two hours later and it happened all over again. The second time I found refuge under the gate agent counter, crouched inside next to a garbage can while I heard people yelling, "Go, go, go, go!" to usher everyone outside again. I stayed inside the cabinet, praying for God's peace to fill the building. After that we were all shell-shocked and weren't sure what would be next.

Inside the terminal, we tried to find out about what caused the second evacuation and we heard rumors of a second gunman in the parking garage, which thankfully turned out to be false. After some time, a few dozen from the outside came back into the building but the rest were bussed off-site while their carry-on bags were scattered throughout the terminal. We all just sat, waited and wondered what's next. Meanwhile, we were getting updates on our cellphones of our new flight times. I wondered if any planes would be taking off at all, hoping I could get to Detroit so I could make my evening flight to London. After an hour or two, we realized no one was going anywhere on a plane, and we couldn't even leave the building. After the first incident, only my terminal was closed, but now the entire airport was on lockdown. Planes full of passengers were stranded on the runway. Nobody in or out of any terminal for who knows how long.

The food court never re-opened after the first incident so as the day wore on, we all got hungrier and hungrier. A Delta pilot came by and gave out pretzels and peanuts and someone else brought a few bottles of water to distribute. That's when I remembered I had a couple boxes of protein bars that I had moved from my checked bag to my backpack. I pulled them out and went around from passenger to passenger offering what little I had. Are you hungry? Would you like lemon or chocolate? The chocolate bars went first, of course, then we had some discussion about whether lemon would be any good. I told them it was my favorite. Some didn't care what flavor. A protein bar was a protein bar! Soon I ran out, but I felt bad there was still so many more passengers who didn't get any. I walked through the rest of the terminal to see if I could buy some food to share. The food court was still closed but the Hudson News store was open and many were buying Pringles and other snacks.

I looked for something affordable and decided Bevita breakfast bars was my best bet. I asked Ana, the store manager, for a bulk discount on snacks and bottled water, but she just gave me a basket and let me fill it up and get to work! She then assigned an employee to accompany me and carry the bottled water. I kept running out of snacks and bottled water and going back to her for more. Each time I went back to refill the baskets, I wondered when Ana's generosity would end. I must have given out ten baskets of snacks. Over the next two hours, I cleaned the store out of all the Bevitas then moved on to Nutrigrain bars. This is how I became known as the "snack lady"!

People thought I worked there. They were shocked when I told them I was a passenger. I joked that I thought I would be flying somewhere today, but that hasn't worked out so well. I said it was happy hour and handed them a free water and a pack of crackers. Some didn't know what Bevita was, so then I turned company spokeswoman, explaining its like a graham cracker only better. Some didn't care. When you've been sitting for eight hours, food is food. I shared smiles and laughter with lots of beautiful people throughout the terminal, and I knew in my heart I was on my God assignment. It reminds me of Psalm 31:15—"My life and times are in Your hands."

