Planned Parenthood: Resolve to Get an Abortion in 2017

Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards with President Barack Obama. ( Nevada Advocates For Planned Parenthood/Flickr/CC )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards ignited a firestorm on Twitter by telling users to resolve to get an abortion.

"Start your 2017 off on the right foot—no time like the present to make an appointment at Planned Parenthood!" Richards tweeted on Jan. 2.

Many users shot back with remarks about Planned Parenthood's scheme to sell baby parts for profit.

Others said Richards was trying to recruit sacrifices for the Old Testament god Molech.

The United States House of Representatives opened an investigation against the abortion giant last year when undercover videos revealed Planned Parenthood sold parts of aborted babies for profit.

In a report released this year, Republican members of the House panel recommend that authorities pursue charges against Planned Parenthood affiliates, which receive taxpayer money, and other entities for violating the law and related regulations.



"It is my hope that our recommendations will result in some necessary changes within both the abortion and fetal tissue procurement industries," the panel's chairman, Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said in a press release. "Our hope is that these changes will both protect women and their unborn children as well as the integrity of scientific research."

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.