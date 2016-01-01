Shameful: 'National Geographic' Exploits Children in the Name of Political Correctness

'National Geographic Magazine' is the latest to get in on the transgender issue in America. ( Reuters file photo )

Last week, National Geographic announced their January edition would feature a 9-year-old boy who wants to be perceived as a girl. The magazine's editor wrote, "She has lived as an openly transgender girl since age 5, and she captured the complexity of the conversation around gender. Today, we're not only talking about gender roles for boys and girls—we're talking about our evolving understanding of people on the gender spectrum."

Advocates for sexual deviancy have quickly moved from using adults to promote their agenda to exploiting children as the face of their cause.

Susan Goldberg, the National Geographic editor, should be ashamed of herself for using a young child in such an abusive manner. The overwhelming majority of doctors and psychiatrists label what this child is going through as "gender dysphoria" and National Geographic is lauding it as "beautiful."

Studies show that roughly 40 percent of those who identify as transgender end up attempting suicide. Is this a lifestyle that should be lauded?

From the beginning of mankind, there have been two sexes: male and female. Genesis 1:27 says, "So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them."

National Geographic is the latest print media company to abandon what it does best to foist a lifestyle in the American public that the medical community identifies as unhealthy. Imagine the pain and psychological trauma gender dysphoria causes children and adults. Rather than abandoning geography to shame Americans into embracing such a lifestyle, we should be helping individuals who struggle with this disorder. That is, helping confused individuals accept their wonderfully crafted and God-given biology.

Tim Wildmon is the president of the American Family Association. For the original article, visit afa.net.

