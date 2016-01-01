YEAR IN REVIEW: WATCH: Holy Spirit Falls on a Child as She Prophesies Over Her Church

A child speaks at a Tampa church. ( Facebook )

This article was published July 27th.

Acts 2:17 appeared to come to life at a Florida church earlier this month as a child took hold of the microphone.

First she began preaching, then she began praying. Quickly, the Holy Spirit took over and the gift of tongues began to flow out of her mouth as she prophesied over The River at Tampa Bay Church.

"The power of God is extreme into this video !! Incredible ! Thanks God for your Bless, your power and you grace ! ! Thanks," one commenter posted to the video.

Another wrote: "This video was today's or my life's biggest blessing bless u little angel may u share the word of the Lord like this all the days of ur life if ur on fire for the Lord at this age I wonder when ur an adult u will get the devil in big big trouble....more sons and daughters like them Lord more !"

And another: "I have never seen or heard anything more amazing! After the violence in my city this week, I needed something that filled my spirit with Hope from God! What an amazing young lady!"

Watch the video to see for yourself.

