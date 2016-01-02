News Anchor Accidentally Ends Broadcast in Jesus' Name

VStv host Chris Quimby ( Facebook )

If you start your morning with prayer, coffee and perhaps the news, Chris Quimby's closing comments could help you roll all that into one.

The Maine news anchor sounded off with an "In Jesus name," to the enjoyment of his co-host, and the spot ended up in a blooper reel that's now gone viral.

"Chris is the anchor of the VStv Morning Report and co-host of Soup du Jour," according to the VStv website. "He also is a Christian comedian, speaker and writer. In addition to being the regular monthly humor columnist for Bangor Metro Magazine and a staff blogger on CelticsLife.com, he is also owner of Chris Quimby iPhone Repair and Nachotree Print & Digital Design. He will soon be self-publishing his first book, which chronicles the events of his Spokes & Jokes adventure. Chris lives in Brooks with his wife and two children."

Watch the video to see his ... prayer?

News Anchor Blooper: In Jesus's Name, Amen from christopherquimby on GodTube.

