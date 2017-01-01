President Trump's First Month: A Recap

President Donald Trump, despite interference and obstruction from nearly everyone around him, has gotten a lot accomplished in his first month in office. ( Reuters photo )

Despite widespread opposition from establishment Republicans, and outright obstruction at unprecedented levels from disaffected Obama Administration loyalists and Senate Democrats, President Donald Trump has accomplished quite a bit.

In fact, the list of accomplishments the White House has released probably isn't complete. But here's the summary:

JUMPSTARTING JOB CREATION: President Trump is looking out for American workers that Washington has left behind.

President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum ordering the United States to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and agreement. President Trump hosted the CEO of Intel to announce Intel's plan to invest $7 billion in a United States factory that will create 10,000 American jobs. President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum to clear roadblocks to construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum declaring that the Dakota Access Pipeline serves the national interest and initiating the process to complete construction. President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum ordering that all new pipeline construction and repair work use materials and equipment from the United States. President Trump signed legislation, House Joint Resolution 38, to block the burdensome "Stream Protection Rule" from causing further harm to the coal industry. President Trump signed legislation, House Joint Resolution 41, to eliminate a costly regulation that threatened to put domestic extraction companies and their employees at an unfair disadvantage.



SAVING TAXPAYERS MONEY: President Trump is fighting to save Americans' hard-earned tax dollars.

After negotiations with Lockheed Martin, President Trump saved Americans $700 million on a new batch of F-35 fighters. Secretary of Defense Mattis has ordered a cost-cutting review of Boeing's next-generation Air Force One fleet, after President Trump was able to cap the cost at millions below that which was agreed to by the Obama administration.



RESTORING PUBLIC SAFETY: President Trump will work to reduce the threats of crime and illegal immigration to public safety.

President Trump signed an Executive Order to enhance the safety and security of the United States by, among other things, constructing a wall on the southern border. President Trump signed an Executive Order to make sure Federal immigration laws are faithfully enforced throughout the country and that Americans' tax dollars do not go to jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of immigration laws. President Trump signed an Executive Order that directs the Attorney General to develop a strategy to more effectively prosecute people who engage in crimes against law enforcement officers. President Trump signed an Executive Order that establishes a task force, led by the new Attorney General, to reduce crime and restore public safety in communities across America. President Trump signed an Executive Order that re-focuses the Federal Government's energy and resources on dismantling transnational criminal organizations, such as drug cartels.



GETTING GOVERNMENT OUT OF THE WAY: President Trump understands that excessive regulations stifle job-creation and harm our businesses.

President Trump signed an Executive Order instructing Federal agencies "to minimize the burden" of the Affordable Care Act. President Trump has required that for every new Federal regulation, two existing regulations be eliminated. President Trump directed the Commerce Department to streamline Federal permitting processes for domestic manufacturing and to reduce regulatory burdens on domestic manufacturers. President Trump signed an Executive Order expediting the environmental review and approval processes for domestic infrastructure projects.



AN AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY: The President's first priority is the safety and security of the American people.

Under President Trump's leadership, the Department of the Treasury sanctioned 25 entities and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program. President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of Defense to work with other cabinet members to develop a plan to defeat ISIS. President Trump has called or met with more than 30 foreign leaders.



DRAINING THE SWAMP: President Trump has taken action to ensure that all members of his Administration are working for the American people.

President Trump signed an Executive Order establishing new ethics commitments for all Executive branch appointees, putting in place a five-year lobbying ban and a permanent ban on lobbying for foreign governments, so appointees serve the American people instead of their own interests. President Trump put in place a hiring freeze for Federal civilian employees to stop the growth of a bloated government.



KEEPING HIS PROMISE TO DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION: President Trump promised a Supreme Court justice in the mold of late justice Antonin Scalia.

President Trump nominated Judge Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court because of his consistent record defending the Constitution.



HELPING WOMEN SUCCEED IN BUSINESS: President Trump knows the country cannot reach its potential unless every American has a chance to prosper.

President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launched the United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders.



