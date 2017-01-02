FRC Event Will Explore How Liberalism Steals the Hearts and Minds of Our Children

The Family Research Council will host a discussion next Wednesday about how liberalism in American society is destroying the hearts and minds of our children. ( Public Domain Image )

Next Wednesday, the Family Research Council will host a discussion about the impact liberalism in our society is having on our children.

The event, titled "Abduction: How Liberalism Steals out Children's Hearts and Minds," will take place at noon EST. FRC released the following statement about the upcoming event, which centers around a new book by Dr. Carol M. Swain:

Every day, children are being inundated with messages that stand in opposition to traditional family values. Moral relativism and secular progressivism are waging an all-out war for the moral integrity of America's children. Abduction: How Liberalism Steals out Children's Hearts and Minds issues an Amber Alert for the souls and minds of America's youth. The book exposes how the liberal left seeks to brainwash our children. It places a spotlight on the corruption that permeates the entertainment, educational, and judicial systems of our nation.

Join Dr. Carol M. Swain as she informs parents, teachers and policymakers on what is happening right under their noses and offers a practical guide for fighting back against those who would destroy the moral compasses of our children.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1218476066" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1218476066" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Dr. Carol M. Swain is a Professor of Political Science and Professor of Law at Vanderbilt University and is the founder of the Carol Swain Foundation and Carol Swain Enterprises.

Dr. Swain's work on representation and race relations has earned her national and international accolades. Her highly acclaimed book, Black Faces, Black Interests: The Representation of African-Americans in Congress earned numerous awards, including the 1994 Woodrow Wilson prize for the best book published in the U.S. on government, politics or international affairs, and was also cited by the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in Johnson v. DeGrandy (1994) and by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in Georgia v. Ashcroft (2003).

Dr. Swain is a widely recognized expert on campaign and elections, racial politics, immigration reform and religious liberty. Professor Swain has served on the Tennessee Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission and the National Endowment for the Humanities Council (2008-2014). Her opinion pieces have been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Times and USA Today. She was a regular contributor to CNN's Lou Dobbs Tonight, and her media appearances include BBC World News, NPR, CNN's Michael Smerconish, CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, Fox News Live, Fox News' Hannity, Fox News' Judge Jeanine, PBS' News Hour, The Washington Journal and ABC's Headline News, among other media. Before joining Vanderbilt in 1999, Professor Swain was a tenured associate professor of politics and public policy at Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs.

Click here to register for the event, or for the livestream of the discussion.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.