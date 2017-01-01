President Trump Announces Even More White House Staff Hires

President Donald Trump filled out the remainder of his White House staff on Thursday evening. ( Reuters photo )

Thursday, President Trump announced a flurry of new hires to serve in his administration, all of whom will serve in the White House. They are expected to begin working this weekend, taking their positions in the West Wing.

"These exceptional individuals will play key roles in supporting President-elect Trump's America-first agenda," White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said. "I look forward to working with each and every one of them as we make the president-elect's vision for our country a reality."

The new hires announced Thursday are:

Rob Porter, Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary

Sean Cairncross, Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Adviser to the Chief of Staff

Justin Clark, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs

Gerrit Lansing, Deputy Assistant to the President and Chief Digital Officer

Bill McGinley, Deputy Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Press Secretary

Michael Ambrosini, Special Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of the Chief of Staff

Alexander Angelson, Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs

Avrahm (Avi) Berkowitz, Special Assistant to the President and Assistant to the Senior Adviser (Jared Kushner)

Steven Cheung, Special Assistant to the President and Assistant Communications Director

Boris Epshteyn, Special Assistant to the President and Assistant Communications Director for Surrogate Operations

Helen Aguirre Ferre, Special Assistant to the President and Director of Media Affairs

Stephanie Grisham, Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary

Mallory Hunter, Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff

Cliff Sims, Special Assistant to the President and Assistant Communications Director for White House Message Strategy

Lindsay Walters, Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary and Adviser to the Press Secretary

Madeleine Westerhout, Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the President

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.