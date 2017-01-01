President Trump Announces Even More White House Staff Hires

Thursday, President Trump announced a flurry of new hires to serve in his administration, all of whom will serve in the White House. They are expected to begin working this weekend, taking their positions in the West Wing.
"These exceptional individuals will play key roles in supporting President-elect Trump's America-first agenda," White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said. "I look forward to working with each and every one of them as we make the president-elect's vision for our country a reality."
The new hires announced Thursday are:
- Rob Porter, Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary
- Sean Cairncross, Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Adviser to the Chief of Staff
- Justin Clark, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Gerrit Lansing, Deputy Assistant to the President and Chief Digital Officer
- Bill McGinley, Deputy Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Press Secretary
- Michael Ambrosini, Special Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of the Chief of Staff
- Alexander Angelson, Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs
- Avrahm (Avi) Berkowitz, Special Assistant to the President and Assistant to the Senior Adviser (Jared Kushner)
- Steven Cheung, Special Assistant to the President and Assistant Communications Director
- Boris Epshteyn, Special Assistant to the President and Assistant Communications Director for Surrogate Operations
- Helen Aguirre Ferre, Special Assistant to the President and Director of Media Affairs
- Stephanie Grisham, Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary
- Mallory Hunter, Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff
- Cliff Sims, Special Assistant to the President and Assistant Communications Director for White House Message Strategy
- Lindsay Walters, Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary and Adviser to the Press Secretary
- Madeleine Westerhout, Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the President
