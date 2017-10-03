2016 Redux? A 'Problem' Has Returned for Paul Ryan

Wisconsin businessman Paul Nehlen is considering taking another run at unseating Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) over the current state of the Obamacare repeal process. ( Submitted photo )

Limited government constitutional conservative Republican Paul Nehlen today announced he is mulling a 2018 challenge to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., citing wide discontent with Ryan's wounded roll-out of House Republican version of the Obamacare 2.0 bill.

"Most importantly, it should be said that Paul Ryan's bill doesn't even repeal Obamacare according to its own language," Nehlen opened. "The first page of the bill explains that this bill simply amends Obamacare," he explained. "Anything short of a full repeal should be dead on arrival."

"For two decades, Speaker Ryan has gone to bat for the special interests instead of for Wisconsin," Nehlen said. "Whether it's shipping Wisconsin's jobs to Asia and Mexico, pushing the job-killing Border Adjustment Tax, or selling out our health care to big business, Speaker Ryan consistently proves he's beholden to the insiders and out of touch with Wisconsin," Nehlen said. "Speaker Ryan's shoddy attempt at Obamacare 2.0 is no different," he said.

"Ryan's health care bill is, to quote Rep. Thomas Massie, a 'stinking pile of garbage,'" said Nehlen. "Conservatives across the nation are panning Ryan's Obamacare 2.0, and it's time Ryan actually stepped up to the plate to deliver on an actual repeal bill instead of the Paul Ryan version of Obamacare."

Nehlen is not another lifelong politician but a business executive and inventor. Nehlen started out on the factory floor, and through God's grace, grit and determination rose to lead Fortune 500 manufacturing businesses around the world.

He challenged Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin's 2016 First Congressional District to stop Trans-Pacific Partnership and secure America's border. Today he is waging the battle against the refugee resettlement racket and leading the cause to fight for America's values. He lives in Delavan, Wis.

This article was originally published at ConservativeHQ.com. Used with permission.

