The Inauguration Proves the Hate Is Coming From the Left

( Reuters photo )

Don't let the low-information media lie to you: the real bullies and bigots are on the left.

One of the unexpected results of Donald Trump's victory at the polls is that the mask has been pulled off the Left revealing the ugly hatred which is no longer thinly disguised.

We conservatives disagree with the left about any number of things, including the mainstreaming of homosexuality and transgenderism, but we don't hate anybody. Disagreement is not hatred.

But for the left, disagreement is all about hatred. They falsely accuse us of it, and yet are blind to its rancid presence in their own ranks. This refusal on their part to recognize that they are, in fact, the real haters is not only an instance of spectacular self-deception, it's now become dangerous.

The Trump inauguration is flushing the Left from cover, and it's not pretty. In fact, it's mean, vulgar, and alarming.

Andrea Bocelli is a world-class tenor who had agreed to perform at Trump's inauguration. That is, until the haters on the Left threatened him with death to the point that Bocelli's own security team told him to stay home in fear for his life. "[H]e has been advised it simply [is] not worth the risk."

Bocelli has been blind since the age of 12. Let's remember that Trump has been relentlessly accused and vilified for mocking a disabled reporter, which he didn't do. But even so, that raises the question: which is worse: making fun of a disabled man or threatening to kill him?

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1352438520" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1352438520" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Jennifer Holliday, one of the original Broadway stars of "Dreamgirls," likewise accepted an invitation to perform at the inauguration, even though she voted against the president-elect. That plan only lasted until the brown-shirted enforcers of the Gay Gestapo (to use Tammy Bruce's phrase) descended on her like a pack of hyenas. They threatened her with physical violence and branded her an "Uncle Tom" (Aunt Tomasina)?. Stunned at their vitriol, she apologized all over herself and immediately backed out of the event.

Holliday told the New York Times, "It brought a lot of threats from people already saying I'll never work again. If that's what America has come to, where we all hate and bully people, there's no more freedom of speech. I know everybody hates me now, but that shows we are all just hateful people now — we don't even want to work together."

Here Ms. Holliday admits the Left is all about hate and bullying. It is not about love, compassion, and tolerance in the slightest degree. Consider for a moment the Left's response to Ms. Holliday compared to their response to the Christian bakers in Oregon. LGBT activists insisted that the bakers MUST do business with those whose values they don't share. But with Ms. Holliday, it's the other way round: they are insisting that she must NOT do business with those who don't share her values.. It reveals that LGBT crowd's coercion of the bakers and other Christian vendors is not about tolerance at all but about a naked exercise of raw, unprincipled, oppressive, and tyrannical government power.

And let's not forget Milo Yiannopoulos, the out, loud, and proud homosexual star of Breitbart. This Trump supporter was scheduled to speak at UC Davis over the weekend, but his event had to be canceled due to threats of violence when protesters jumped the barricades and threatened to throw them at police. "The decision was made initially because the lives of the officers were threatened, the lives of the students were threatened as well as the property of the school," Executive Director of the Davis College Republicans Andrew Mendoza said.

The left has been unhinged for some time, shouting a worldview that is angry, mean-spirited, vengeful, and untethered to reality. They are like a two-year old throwing a volcanic temper tantrum in the dairy aisle at Safeway. If such a two-year old had the power, he would reduce the entire building to rubble. Now that the infantile left is virtually without political power, their rage has become a menace to society, because they have a capacity to do harm a two-year old does not.

Bryan Fischer is host of the two-hour weekday "Focal Point" program on American Family Radio.

This article was originally published at AFA.net. Used with permission.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.