The FBI Is Relying Upon This to Steer Its 'Russia Narrative' Investigation

The FBI is relying on an infamous piece of opposition research to guide its investigation into the so-called "Russia Narrative." ( Reuters photo )

Call it what you will—"The Dodgy Dossier," "The Dirty Dossier"—but the opposition research document crafted by or for former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele is once again making headlines.

The Washington Times was reporting Friday morning that the FBI seems to be using the disputed document as a sort of guide map to steer its investigation into the so-called "Russia Narrative." Citing "a source close to the investigation," The Times reported:

The FBI is routinely asking witnesses in its Russia investigation about the accusations in a dossier against Donald Trump, further expanding the reach of a discredited opposition research paper sourced from the Kremlin and financed and distributed by Democrats.

A source close to the investigation described the dossier as a checklist agents tick off as they go over numerous unverified charges denounced as fabrications by President Trump and his aides.

The source called it strange that a gossip-filled series of memos is guiding the way the bureau is conducting the investigation.

The memos were used not only to try to surreptitiously influence the November election, but congressional Democrats also used them to attack the president.

The FBI is using the checklist approach, even though former Director James B. Comey referred to the memos from ex-British spy Christopher Steele as "some salacious and unverified material" when he testified in June on his firing by Mr. Trump.

