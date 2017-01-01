Democrats Take the Next Step Toward Impeaching President Trump

Democrats have taken the next step in their ideologically driven effort to impeach President Donald Trump and remove him from office. ( Reuters photo )

Words alone can't describe how much Democrats want to find a reason—any reason—to impeach President Donald Trump and have him removed from office, and Wednesday, they took the next step in that ideologically driven effort.

U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., introduced H.R. 438, a single article of impeachment based on obstruction of justice, in the House of Representatives. The resolution is cosponsored by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who had previously called for the president's impeachment during a floor speech following the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

The resolution states, in part:

In his conduct while president of the United States, Donald John Trump, in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of president of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, has prevented, obstructed and impeded the administration of justice during a federal investigation in that:

Knowing that federal law enforcement authorities were investigating possible criminal law violations of his former National Security Adviser, General Michael Flynn, and knowing that federal law enforcement authorities were conducting one or more investigations into Russian state interference in the 2016 campaign for president of the United States, and that such investigation(s) included the conduct of his campaign personnel and associates acting on behalf of the campaign, to include the possible collusion by those individuals with the Russian government, Donald John Trump sought to use his authority to hinder and cause the termination of such investigation(s) including through threatening, and then terminating, James Comey, who was until such termination the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Click here to read the entire bill.

Sherman's office released the following statement from the congressman after the measure was filed:

I am pleased that Congressman Al Green (D-TX) has joined me in filing Articles of Impeachment against Donald J. Trump. We now begin the effort to force the House Judiciary Committee to hold hearings on obstruction of justice and Russian interference in our election.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1348410546" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1348410546" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Recent disclosures by Donald Trump Jr. indicate that Trump's campaign was eager to receive assistance from Russia. It now seems likely that the president had something to hide when he tried to curtail the investigation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the wider Russian probe. I believe his conversations with, and subsequent firing of, FBI Director James Comey constitute obstruction of justice.

Every day Democrats, Republicans and the entire world are shocked by the latest example of America's amateur president. Ignorance accompanied by a refusal to learn. Lack of impulse control, accompanied by a refusal to have his staff control his impulses. We're no longer surprised by any action, no matter how far below the dignity of the office—and no matter how dangerous to the country.

But the Constitution does not provide for the removal of a president for impulsive, ignorant incompetence. It does provide for the removal of a president for high crimes and misdemeanors.

As the investigations move forward, additional evidence supporting additional articles of impeachment may emerge. However, as to obstruction of justice, as defined in 18 U.S.C. § 1512 (b)(3), the evidence we have is sufficient to move forward now. And the national interest requires that we do so.

Introducing articles of impeachment will have two possible outcomes. First, I have slight hope it will inspire an "intervention" in the White House. If impeachment is real, if they actually see articles, perhaps we will see incompetency replaced by care. Perhaps uncontrollable impulses will be controlled. And perhaps the danger our nation faces will be ameliorated.

Second, and more likely, filing articles of Impeachment is the first step on a very long road. But if the impulsive incompetency continues, then eventually—many, many months from now—Republicans will join the impeachment effort.

I author articles of impeachment not to change our national policy. I served with Mike Pence in Congress for 12 years, and I disagree with him on just about everything. I never dreamed I would author a measure that would put him in the White House. I am introducing articles of impeachment to begin a long process to protect our country from abuse of power, obstruction of justice and impulsive, ignorant incompetence."

Impeachment requires a majority of the House before the matter can be resolved by a trial in the Senate. But, even before that can happen, the bill must move through the Judiciary Committee. With Republicans in the majority in both chambers, it's very unlikely that will happen.

Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction