Prophecy: God Is About to Unleash a 'Summer of Miracles'

Kathi Pelton writes that God is about to unleash a "Summer of Miracles" in which persecuted remnants of Christians will be allowed to rise up. ( Reuters photo )

Kathi Pelton who, with her husband, Jeffrey, leads the Inscribe Ministries prayer ministry in Eugene, Ore., wrote Monday that God is about to unleash a "Summer of Miracles."

She wrote for Elijah List, in part:

I continually see the months of May through August as a swell in the spirit that births a time in history where great miracles are seen throughout the earth. This "swell" will be like the miracle of birthing new life and will be marked by unprecedented miracles that occur in impossible circumstance.

This summer's miracles will establish a "new norm" (normal) in the church where miracles are no longer rare but frequent and widespread. Miracles will flow through children's prayers, the prayers of unknown saints and through those that God has raised up to stand before the masses.

These miracles will come upon nations that have been thought of as a "lost cause." Get ready to see a move of God come upon the darkest places. We will see that the saints in those nations who have been hidden and held captive will suddenly be like when Joseph was set free. Their prayers, their faithfulness in dark captivity and their worship will suddenly break through the darkness and light will come causing the darkness to be broken. Isaiah 66:8 will be seen.

