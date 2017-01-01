Pastor Who Prophesied Trump's Victory Gives 'Prayer Warriors' Marching Orders

Pastor Frank Amedia, who prophesied President Donald Trump's victory last November, has been leading a team of prayer warriors known as POTUS Shield in the effort to pray over not just the presidency, but our entire government.

Over the weekend, he released a new video in which he discussed the cancellation of a POTUS Shield event, as well as the need for additional prayer given the current situation in our nation's capital. You can watch the entire message in the video clip above.

Click here to learn more about POTUS Shield.

