It Begins: Democrat Calls for President Trump's Impeachment

Facts notwithstanding, the Democrats' attempted "assassination with words" of President Donald Trump took a new turn on Tuesday with the publication of a report claiming the president had attempted to coerce former FBI Director James Comey into dropping his investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

The White House has denied those allegations, which were based entirely on anonymous sources, including memos allegedly written by Comey. House Committee on Oversight & Government Reform Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and the leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee have demanded that those memos be turned over, if they exist.

In the meantime, however, Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) pressed the attack on the president by calling for his impeachment in a floor speech Wednesday.

"Mr. Speaker, I rise today with a heavy heart," he said. "I rise today with a sense of responsibility and duty to the people who have elected me, a sense of duty to this country, a sense of duty to the Constitution of the United States of America.

"I rise today, Mr. Speaker, to call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America for obstruction of justice."

You can watch the entire speech in the video clip above.

Charisma's Special Anointing Bundle. Get Charisma magazine plus these 2 Books - The Deborah Anointing & The Esther Anointing for only $24.97. Subscribe Now!

Hearing God's voice changes everything. You'll gain clarity, purpose and direction for your life. Start your journey to live your Life in the Spirit. Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.