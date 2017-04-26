Report: Democrats Aren't as Interested in This Scandal as They've Said

Other than Rep. Adam Schiff (R-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Only one other Democrat has bothered to look at the documents implicating former National Security Adviser Susan Rice in the "unmasking" of Trump presidential campaign staffers. ( Reuters photo )

There are 20 members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, 11 Republicans and nine Democrats.

Every single one of them has expressed to the media an intense desire to see the documents related to former National Security Adviser Susan Rice's involvement in "unmasking" Trump presidential campaign staffers and leaking that information to the media. But you'll never guess how many have actually reviewed those documents, now that they have been made available.

Rep. Adam Schiff (R-Calif.), the committee's ranking Democrat, screamed the loudest about the need for the committee's members to have access to those documents. And, he has publicly stated he has reviewed them now that they are available. But, according to a new report from the Daily Caller's Richard Pollock, only one other Democrat has bothered to look at them:

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes is the only Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence other than Rep. Adam Schiff, the panel's ranking minority member, to review intelligence files showing former White House National Security Adviser Susan Rice "unmasked" aides to President Donald Trump during his transition to the Oval Office, The Daily Caller News Foundation's Investigative Group has learned.

The apparent lack of interest among the remaining seven Democrats on the intelligence panel is in striking contrast to their earlier vocal demands that they see the documents after committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes disclosed he had read them at the White House complex.

According to a source with knowledge of congressional visits to the National Security Agency, the classified documents have been available to committee members for three weeks, but Himes and Schiff are the lone Democrats to review them.

Click here to read the entire article.

