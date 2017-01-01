Prophecy: Watchmen Will Be Appointed to Make History

Dr. James Goll wrote that God is preparing watchmen who have been appointed to "make history." ( Public domain image )

Dr. James Goll, president of Encounters Network, International Director of Prayer Storm and founder of God Encounters Training, recently shared a word with Elijah List readers that connects powerfully with Lana Vawser's prophecy about the Elijah prophets and how they are being positioned to "make history."

In his word from the Lord, the world-renowned kingdom equipper shared:

God seems to be strategically calling His people to prayer watches as never before. A little more than a decade ago there were only a handful of Houses of Prayer in North America. Today, there are more than 10,000 Houses of Prayer that combine worship and distinct prayer themes in their diverse watches.

In the United States, numerous statewide solemn assemblies of prayer and fasting come under the umbrellas of: The Response, Awakening America Alliance, OneCry, National Day of Prayer, Intercessors for America, The Jericho Center directed by Dick Eastman and many other ministries.

Then add the diversity of ministries such as TheCall with Lou Engle, Reformation Prayer Network with Cindy Jacobs, Heartland Apostolic Prayer Network with John Benefield, the International House of Prayer—Kansas City with pioneer Mike Bickle, and our very own Prayer Storm with Jon & Jolene Hamill, where every prayer matters. In the Nashville, Tennessee area we have a regional prayer network called Worship City Prayer. In addition to the few I have mentioned, there are also hundreds and possibly thousands of local churches in the nation with prayer calls and prayer rallies.

This is Good News for prayer warriors! There are new recruits constantly being trained. It is a new day with renewed momentum in the global worship and prayer movement!

I grew up hearing different versions of this statement: "When God is about to do a mighty new thing, He always sets His people praying." If this is true, then the growing numbers of watchmen on the walls today are leading us to the brink of another Great Awakening.

God is choosing and appointing watchmen to make history before the throne of Almighty God. I don't plan to miss that appointment! I encourage you not to miss your opportunity either.

Surrender to the Lord to be a valiant prayer warrior, seizing your appointment. Decide today that you will enlist—or possibly reenlist—as a spiritual watchman for the purposes of God in your generation. What a destiny and high calling: A Watchman on the Walls!

