Watch Live: Day 1 of Judge Gorsuch's Confirmation Hearings

10th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch will have the first of three days of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. ( Reuters photo )

Beginning at any moment, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold four days of hearings on President Donald Trump's nomination of 10th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch to succeed the late Associate Justice Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Following opening remarks from the committee's chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa); ranking member, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.); and Gorsuch himself, the judge will take questions from the committee members over the next three days. The fourth day will involve testimony from Gorsuch's professional associates.

Click here to see the documents the Trump administration prepared in advance of the hearing. Democrats have had a difficult time finding anything with which to mount a serious challenge to the nomination, but this hearing will give a good indication of how they will proceed with the rest of the confirmation process.

The more combative the hearing becomes, the more difficult it will be for Gorsuch to be confirmed.

Click here to watch C-SPAN's live stream of the hearing.

