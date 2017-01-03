Chuck Pierce: 10 Days of Decreeing Over Our Borders

Chuck Pierce is calling on Christians to take part in a 10-day focus of decree over our borders. ( Submitted photo )

Chuck Pierce of Glory of Zion International Ministries came into March roaring like a lion for the Lamb of God with a new message Wednesday morning for readers of Elijah List.

He said the Lord has offered him a new word that now is the time for Christians to know our boundaries and to secure them. He's encouraging the Body of Christ to begin a new 10-day focus, beginning Wednesday, to decree, "Your boundaries will rejoice!"

Pierce wrote:

Our services on Sunday were so filled with revelation. When we gather at the start of the month, we can gain revelation that orders our steps and causes us to increase all month long. However, what we hear now does not simply pertain to this month but can position us for years to come. We are living in a season of contending for boundaries and borders.

The Border Wars we face this year will establish where we'll be three years from now. Therefore, it's imperative that we understand God's desire for establishing our boundaries. Otherwise, we will see explosion after explosion after explosion, and lose our mobility to move throughout this nation. This does not only pertain to the United States, but nations across the earth.

I find it no coincidence that later this week I will be taking a team to minister in two gatherings along our border with Mexico. We not only want God's presence established on this side of the border, but for God's glory to arise on the other side of the border as well.

Wherever you live, I encourage you to pray for your land over these next 10 days. We look forward to hearing the testimony of rejoicing that follows!

Pierce offered 10 days of Bible readings to focus on during our prayer efforts. Click here to read the entire article.

