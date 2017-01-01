Recording: 'Town Hall Outrage' was Scripted by Liberal Activists

If you've watched more than a couple minutes of the liberal mainstream media news over the weekend, you probably saw video of what appeared to be constituents giving Republican members of Congress a hard time during recent town hall meetings.

But what you didn't see, or hear, was that in most cases, the "angry constituents" portrayed in the media reports are in fact little more than carpetbagging protesters. But an audio recording shared to the world by KPEL-FM in Louisiana suggests these planned protesters were manufacturing a narrative for the media with full knowledge it would disenfranchise actual constituents who wanted to discuss matters with their elected representatives.

The Daily Caller reports:

The audio also reveals the activists laughing about "the poor people of Breaux Bridge"—local constituents—who might get stuck behind them. Local news coverage of the town hall said that "many attendees were turned away" from the town hall due to "capacity restrictions."

"Game plan No. 1 is to fill as many seats as we can, right? If it's all of us in there and the poor people of Breaux Bridge are sitting behind us, well then tough luck for them," said one organizer, identified by KPEL as James Proctor. His "poor people" comment drew laughs from the other activists.

"If we can arrange it so he doesn't hear one sympathetic question—great. That only magnifies our impact," Proctor said.

Indivisible is a political action group, currently seeking 501(c)4 status with the IRS, which calls itself a practical movement to resist the "Trump agenda." The Indivisible Guide published by the group—and described in the KPEL audio recording—includes a number of disruptive tactics meant to "get Congress to pay attention" to their protests.

The group published the following statement:

We now have over 70 volunteers working early mornings, late nights, weekends and sick days on everything that you see the Indivisible Guide team do—email responses, congressional updates, the group directory, the website, our social media and a bunch more. It's been an amazing labor of love by a stellar group of, yeah we'll say it, patriots. But we want to do more.

As we form a nonprofit,* we want to make something clear: We're not the leaders of this movement. The last few weeks have made it abundantly clear that local groups are taking ownership of the resistance to Trump's agenda themselves. You all are the leaders—we're just here to help.

We're still developing our long-term strategy, and we want to hear from you about what you need and want. But going forward, you'll see a lot more from us in those two buckets of work above—we want to demystify the heck out of Congress and build a vibrant community of angelic troublemakers.

During another town hall event, another group of Indivisible protesters booed during an invocation prayer.

