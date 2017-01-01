James O'Keefe Offers $10,000 Rewards to Citizens Who Help Bring Down the Liberal Mainstream Media

At the "Deploraball" held on the eve of President Donald Trump's inauguration last month, conservative investigative journalist James O'Keefe pledged he was next going after the liberal mainstream media.

He made good on that promise Thursday morning, announcing to a small group of journalists at CPAC that was releasing hundreds of hours of leaked confidential recordings made by a staffer at CNN. The recordings were posted to his website, ProjectVeritas.com, which almost immediately crashed.

O'Keefe asked for the public's patience and said the website would be back up and running soon.

His hope is that "citizen journalists" will listen to the recordings and publish reports on what they find. This same type of "crowdsource journalism" is what has made WikiLeaks such an effective source for information.

O'Keefe is encouraging others to come forward with their own recordings and information about other liberal mainstream media outlets by offering a $10,000 reward. He discussed the entire project at length in a new video (see above) posted during his interview with the press on Thursday.

