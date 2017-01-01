Here's What Saudi Arabia Says About Peace in the Middle East

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir gave President Donald Trump and his plan for peace in the Middle East high marks during a speech in Munich, Germany, on Sunday. ( Reuters photo )

Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, likes what he sees in President Donald Trump.

"We see a president who's pragmatic and practical, a businessman, problem-solver, a man who's not an ideologue," he reportedly said at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, according to the Times of Israel. "He wants America to play a role in the world. Our view is that when America disengages, it creates tremendous danger in the world, because it leaves vacuums, and into those vacuums evil forces flow."

He also told those in attendance he firmly believes legitimate and lasting peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors is possible—this year.

"I believe progress can be made in the Arab-Israel conflict, if there is a will to do so," Jubeir said. "We know what the settlement looks like, if there is just the political will to do so. And my country stands ready with other Arab countries to work to see how we can promote that."

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have announced a plan that would involve the broader Middle East community in the peace process while leaving the Israel-Palestinian issue up to the two parties to directly resolve. Other countries have signaled their support, but the support of Saudi Arabia is seen as key to the plan's overall success.

Click here to read the rest of The Times' report on Jubeir's speech.

