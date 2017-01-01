Israeli Group Calls on U.S. to Stop Funding Agency That 'Finances Terror'

Shurat HaDin founder Nitsana Darshan-Leitner has sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson demanding the U.S. stop funding the American Near-East Refugee Aid program because it is "actively assisting" terrorist groups. ( Submitted photo )

The Israeli legal nongovernmental organization Shurat HaDin is calling on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to terminate government funding to the U.S. relief agency, American Near-East Refugee Aid (ANERA), after an investigation by Shurat HaDin found ANERA was "actively assisting" terrorist organizations.

According to the probe, funds transferred to ANERA, including from American charities, the United Nations Development Program and the Christian charity World Vision, are "used to support Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) kindergartens that actively indoctrinate children in hatred and killing of Israeli civilians, as well as other PIJ and Hamas organizations, thus enabling them to finance terrorist activity, which is forbidden by US law." The former head of World Vision recently plead not guilty to charges it funded the terror group Hamas, which operates out of the Gaza Strip.

Shurat HaDin founder Nitsana Darshan-Leitner has called on the State Department to enforce U.S. law which prohibits the transfer of funds or resources to terrorist organizations through their affiliated charities.

"Under the guise of an organization that works on behalf of refugees and the needy, an American relief agency has become a partner to terror organizations," Darshan-Leitner said. "From my perception of the new administration in the U.S. and the new winds blowing from the White House and the State Department, I hope and believe that the federal funding will be stopped as long as the agency continues to fund terror. This way we can cripple the terror infrastructure being rebuilt in the Gaza Strip."

This article was originally published at JNS.org. Used with permission.

