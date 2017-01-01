100,000 People Just Like You Are Asking for This to Be Trump's Next Executive Order

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order. ( REUTERS/Carlos Barria )

In just a week, 100,000 citizens have now signed an American Family Association (AFA) petition urging President Donald Trump to keep religious liberties at the forefront by moving forward with an executive order to protect religious freedom across the U.S.

"Religious freedom continues to be of paramount importance to many Americans," said AFA President Tim Wildmon. "With evangelical Christians being so instrumental in the election of Donald Trump, many have been buoyed by the great strides he has made so far, just weeks after the inauguration. AFA wants to ensure that the president and his administration will keep this crucial issue front and center, especially as many Americans have paid a hefty price for fighting for their religious liberties, such as losing their businesses, savings and more. Now, we urge President Trump to keep his momentum—and his promise—to protect people of faith from religious discrimination."

Watch a video from Tim Wildmon on the religious liberties petition here.

Through the petition, AFA aims to counterbalance the efforts from homosexual activists to squash the executive order as well as remind the president and his administration of the importance of religious freedom to millions of Americans. In an Action Alert to its more than one million friends and supporters, AFA invites those who want the president to protect religious liberties to sign onto a letter to the White House.

