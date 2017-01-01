Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin: We Must Start Reversing the Damage

FRC Vice President Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin (ret.) says the U.S. is at a "critical juncture" in its history as leftists attempt to derail the pro-family agenda in Washington, D.C. ( FRC photo )

Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin (ret.), vice president of the Family Research Council, recently wrote in a message to FRC supporters that for the first time in eight years, America has pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom conservatives leading the nation.

And now that it's possible to do so, he added, "there's no time to waste" in the critical work of reversing "the damage President Obama has done to our nation." He said the U.S. is at a "critical juncture" in its history.

"Will we decide as a nation that we value life, or will we continue to fund Planned Parenthood, an organization that kills more than 320,000 babies a year?" he wrote. "Will we continue to throw money at the failure that is Obamacare, or will we finally replace this disaster that has wasted billions of tax dollars?

"Will we finally appoint pro-life Supreme Court justices, or will we be stuck with a deadlocked court when critical decisions are being made in our nation's highest court?"

FRC's political action committee, FRC Action, played an instrumental role in ensuring family values and religious freedom were major issues during the 2016 election. Boykin said leftists in Washington, D.C., are now attempting to derail the conservative pro-family agenda taking shape.

He continued:

This past fall, almost 60 percent of voters who cast a ballot for President Trump pointed to life and religious liberty as issues of great importance to them.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1627199338" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1627199338" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

That means nearly two-thirds of Trump supporters voted for one of the most conservative platforms in history.

Values Voters can take credit for delivering Hillary Clinton a crushing defeat, largely due to her pro-abortion, pro-Planned Parenthood, anti-family agenda.

"Abortion" was among the top two searched terms on the internet associated with the two major candidates leading up to the election, and half of all Americans said that the issue of abortion affected their vote.

But despite the fact that Americans overwhelmingly voted for a pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom agenda, liberals in Washington still want to throw billions of dollars at Planned Parenthood and keep Obamacare fully intact and have already threatened to give President Trump's Supreme Court nominee the runaround if he or she is a strong conservative.

As Christians, we have a perfect window of opportunity to pass conservative, pro-family policy that will help reverse the damage done by the Obama administration to the sanctity of life, natural marriage, and religious liberty.

If we're going to change "business as usual" in Washington and reverse the liberals' damage to our nation, we must get to work calling our members of Congress, flooding them with our voices, and hitting their offices with mailers, emails and social media blasts.

Our new leaders are going to face an uphill battle in Washington against Democrats entrenched in the political system, the billions of dollars of the liberal elites, and the rallying cries from the likes of Planned Parenthood.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.