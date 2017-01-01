Prophecy: A Release Will Occur in the Spirit on Inauguration Day

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will coincide with a major release in the Spirit, Lana Vawser said the Lord shared with her. ( Reuters photo )

Lana Vawser recently shared with The Elijah List a new word from the Lord she received while visiting in Washington, D.C.

Here's what she wrote:

Parts of this word were released to me while in Washington, D.C. over the past few days. Since sitting with the Lord on these keys, the rest of the revelation has flowed. So I felt to release it today.

This is a very significant, strategic season in the USA right now. What you are about to see God do will leave you in awe and wonder of His goodness and power!

The Roses Are on Fire

I kept hearing the words, "The roses are on fire." Instantly, the sense surrounded me to encourage the people of god to keep their eyes about and on Jesus. Yes, this is a season of exceptional breakthrough for the USA, and many have been thinking, "It's going to all be roses now that Trump is almost in office." It is going to be an incredible breakthrough and significant momentum being released, but in the midst of this glorious breakthrough, I saw fire in the nation being turned up seven times hotter.

I heard Jennifer LeClaire (Editor of Charisma Magazine) share this week at the POTUS Shield Conference. The Lord spoke to her that the curse and stronghold of the Jezebellic spirit over the nation had been broken—but it was more important than ever to continue to pray. That confirmed what I had seen in the spirit, but also the urgency of the hour, to continue to pray. For there will be fire that the enemy will turn up seven times hotter, and it may "appear" that the "roses" (seeds of breakthrough) are burning or going backwards because of opposition, but it's smoke and mirrors. Lift up your eyes higher, and decree and pray what He is saying. The way of victory is being made in the USA!

The fire of the Lord is about to significantly increase. I saw this increase happen in the spirit from the moment that President-elect Trump is sworn in at his inauguration. I saw an acceleration of the fire of God all across the nation, and I could hear the Lord saying, "USA burn, USA burn. Burn to come alive! Burn, ushering in the divine U-turn, return and reset."

The burn I felt the Lord speaking about was not a bad thing. It is the cleansing and purifying fire of the Lord. I felt the heart of God and the atmosphere being electric with joy at this deep work of the Spirit of God and His fire to position the USA to come alive and to move back toward all He is decreeing. It is a divine return and reset.

"I am going to uproot and give Donald Trump acceleration boots!"

I heard the words, "I am going to uproot, and I am going to give Donald Trump acceleration boots." I saw the Lord uprooting all across the nation. No matter what you see the Lord uproot, even if it doesn't make sense to the natural mind, look with the eyes of the spirit, for the Lord is making room for a season of plenty. As in the story of Joseph, there were seven years of plenty, and I felt the Lord saying, as His people have faithfully prayed through the famine, through the wilderness and through the darkness, "You have stored up in the heavens the seeds of intercession for breakthrough."

In that season, the Lord has been making His people and the USA ready. Now the season of plenty and momentous breakthrough is upon the USA, but the Lord is going to set the stage and move in ways that are unprecedented and unexpected. Just as Donald Trump was unexpected for many, it's just the beginning; but the fruit of breakthrough is going to be bigger and greater than many could ever have dreamed (Eph. 3:20).

As God's people prayed for Mr. Trump, I saw the Lord place acceleration boots upon him. The prayers of God's people and the Spirit of God will come around President-elect Trump in greater force as he progresses in his presidential term. More and more ground will be taken and victory demonstrated in such suddenlies that it will look impossible that it could happen so quickly, but it is the anointing of the Lord's acceleration upon Mr. Trump. The Lord is doing a very quick work in the USA right now to see His glory come in ways that have never been seen before as healing and freedom come to the land. A mighty, glorious move of His Spirit is upon you.

Washington, D.C., Is Waking Up

The first day I arrived in Washington, D.C., this week, I heard the Lord saying over and over, "Washington is waking up. Washington is waking up." The sense surrounded me of the importance of agreeing with His decree right now.

A few days later, I could hear the sound of angels marching into Washington, D.C., on assignment to bring a great awakening of His power and glory. In their hands they held scrolls, and on the scrolls was written "Psalm 65:5-10," specifically The Passion Translation version:

"You answer our prayers with amazing wonders and with awe-inspiring displays of power. You are the righteous God who helps us like a Father. Everyone everywhere looks to you, for you are the confidence of all the earth, even to the farthest islands of the sea. What jaw-dropping, astounding power is Yours! You are the Mountain-Maker who sets them all in place. You muzzle the roar of the mighty seas and the rage of mobs with their noisy riots. O God, to the farthest corners of the planet, people will stand in awe, startled and stunned by your signs and wonders. Sunrise brilliance and sunset beauty both take turns singing their songs of joy to you. Your visitations of glory bless the earth; the rivers of God overflow and enrich it. You paint the wheat fields golden as you provide rich harvests. Every field is watered with the abundance of rain—showers soaking the earth and softening its clods, causing seeds to sprout."

My spirit was bubbling with excitement at the sense of expectation of what the Lord is about to do. The words boomed in my Spirit, "Watch and see what I'm about to do."

As I sat with the Lord on this word, I felt the Lord speak to me, "Washington, D.C. will experience mighty, divine surprises." Instantly I could see Isaiah 45:2-3 swirling all around in the Spirit:

"I'll go ahead of you, clearing and paving the road. I'll break down bronze city gates, smash padlocks, kick down barred entrances. I'll lead you to buried treasures, secret caches of valuables—Confirmations that it is, in fact, I, God, the God of Israel, who calls you by your name." (MSG).

I saw a mighty move of the Spirit of God in Washington, D.C., bringing the greatest awakening that has ever been seen. An awakening to the destiny that the Lord has ordained for this city. I could hear His heart, "Washington, D.C., is a key to unlocking the ripple effect of momentum in the nation."

As I sat on Isaiah 45:2-3 and pondered it, the Spirit of God was so strong upon me that the atmosphere itself was declaring, "I am making a way! I am making a way! It is time to really stand and pray! I am making a way!"

I then realized the passage the Lord had highlighted to me was the passage the Lord gave Lance Wallnau concerning Donald Trump and that he was a Cyrus, as the 45th President of the United States. I read Matthew Henry's commentary on this passage, and it said:

Cyrus is called God's anointed; he was designed and qualified for his great service by the counsel of God. The gates of Babylon, which led to the river, were left open the night that Cyrus marched his army into the empty channel. The Lord went before him, giving entrance to the cities he besieged. He gave him also treasures, which had been hidden in secret places. The true God was to Cyrus an unknown God, yet God foreknew him; he called him by his name. The exact fulfillment of this must have shown Cyrus that Jehovah was the only true God and that it was for the sake of Israel that he was prospered. In all the changes of states and kingdoms, God works out the good of His church." (Matthew Henry Commentary - taken from biblehub.com)

God is working for the good of His church and the USA. I found it no coincidence that the Lord gave me this word about Washington, D.C., waking up just days away from the transition of Trump into the White House. I believe the Lord has and is going to use Trump powerfully, but in this season the people of God need eyes to see and ears to hear what the Spirit of God is saying and where He is moving, as God is going to move in unexpected ways and places.

Vision of Heavenly Top-Secret Documents

I had a vision of Jesus sitting in a room, and there were documents on the table. They were each in folders, and on the front of the folders was Jeremiah 33:3, "'Call to Me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things which you do not know."

The sense I had when I saw Jesus sitting at the table was that He was saying, "Come up higher." There is a call to continue to intercede, to see as He sees, and to look above what is going on in the natural. He is calling those who will continue to lay down their lives to cry out for His purposes and plans in the nation of the USA.

I then began to see people entering into this room, but the only way they could enter into this room was by lying down and floating, and drinking in the river of the Spirit. It reminded me of a scene from the movie Alice in Wonderland, where she had to drink a special drink to shrink to enter into the house. I felt the Lord saying that in a similar way that there must be a level of going low, deep surrender, repentance and drinking in of His Word in intercession, to enter into new realms of revelation and heavenly strategy. There must be a "coming before Him and coming up higher" in humility and openness to His Spirit, a laying down of agenda, to hear what He is saying, what He wants to do in the USA, and then agree.

As the people of God come before Him in this way, lifting up praise to the One who knows all and works perfectly in all His ways, I saw Jesus handing out these folders. They were top-secret heavenly strategies, keys and revelations of what He is about to do. As these keys and strategies were decreed and prayed through, I watched as issues, strongholds and territories that had extreme demonic holds, areas of absolute impossibility in the USA, some that had been there for decades—they were suddenly being overturned and dealt with in a day.

Jesus grabbed the hands of His people one by one, and He quoted 1 Corinthians 2:16, "For who has known the mind of the Lord that he may instruct Him? But we have the mind of Christ." He then quoted Matthew 19:26, "With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible."

"Watch and see what I'm about to do, it's something so glorious and completely new!"

"See, I will do a new thing, now it shall spring forth; shall you not be aware of it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert" (Is. 43:19).

See an error in this article?