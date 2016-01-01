Report: Palestinians Promise More Anti-Israeli Action at the UN

The Palestinian Authority has said it has discussed additional "U.N. actions" against Israel with the White House. ( Reuters photo )

The Palestinian Liberation Organization-led de facto government of the Palestinians has pledged more action in the United Nations aimed at delegitimizing Israel on the international stage before President Barack Obama leaves office on Jan. 20.

In a report by Breitbart News, a representative of the Palestinian Authority claims to have spoken about these additional "actions" with the White House:

The official said the U.N. action could come in the form of declarations by U.N. bodies, including the General Assembly; U.N. sessions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; or even another United Nations Security Council resolution. He said any further UNSC resolution would depend on the support of the U.S. and European countries after the upcoming Paris Mideast summit slated for Jan. 15.

He said the U.N. action would seek to set the parameters of a future Palestinian state with a clear timeline for negotiations. If the action comes in the form of a resolution at a U.N. body, it could call for an infrastructure to establish mechanisms to enforce last week's UNSC resolution, which demanded a complete halt to Israeli construction in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem and declared those territories occupied Palestinian lands.

The PA official said the proposals set forth at the Paris Mideast conference will likely serve as the basis for upcoming U.N. action.

The State Department reportedly didn't respond to questions about the matter. The Obama administration has pledged to veto any U.N. action that is aimed at delegitimizing Israel, but claims it didn't veto last Friday's UNSC Resolution 2334 because it was "balanced" in its censure of Israel and the Palestinians.

But that isn't how the resolution is being sold in the rest of the world.

In response to what happened last week, Congress expressed uncharacteristic bipartisan rage with the White House. Conservatives and pro-Israel Democrats are now considering action that would defund the U.N.

