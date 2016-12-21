Is Roy Moore Headed to Washington?

Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore is one of several candidates Gov. Robert Bentley has interviewed for the pending U.S. Senate vacancy that will be created when Sen. Jeff Sessions becomes U.S. attorney general. ( Video Screenshot Image )

Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore is still awaiting the appeal of the Court of the Judiciary's decision to effectively end his judicial career, but he may have a new job lined up that would make that appeal moot.

The Montgomery Advertiser newspaper reported late last week that Moore was among eight candidates interviewed by Gov. Robert Bentley to potentially replace U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.). The former Alabama Attorney General is now President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Advertiser reports:

In addition to Moore, Bentley interviewed U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks; Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston); and Republican Sens. Arthur Orr of Decatur and Cam Ward of Alabaster. Sens. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) and Trip Pittman (R-Montrose) were also interviewed, along with House Ways and Means Education chairman Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa).

Kayla Moore, the chief justice's wife, confirmed the interview in an email, saying it took place Tuesday ...

Yasamie August, a spokeswoman for Bentley, said in an email Wednesday that Moore—suspended in September over an order telling probate judges they had a "ministerial duty" not to issue same-sex marriage licenses—was "one of the top picks" in a survey sent to more than 400 members of the Alabama Republican Executive Committee last month.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.