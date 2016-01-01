'Freethinking' Atheists Launch an Attack on Trump Administration

The atheists at the Freedom From Religion Foundation consider themselves "freethinkers," but when it comes to the incoming Trump Administration, they're ready to lose their minds over the number of evangelical Christians who are likely to hold high-ranking positions of government.

It's actually an impressive number.

Led by Vice President-elect Mike Pence, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated the following evangelicals:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke

Secretary of Health & Human Services Tom Price

Secretary of Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

Administrator of the EPA Scott Pruitt

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley

Director of Central Intelligence Mike Pompeo

Counting Pence, that's 11 evangelicals. Additionally, the Trump Administration will also have three mainline Protestant Christians, four Catholics and three Jews. Apparently, that's just too many God-believing people for the freethinking FFRF.

The 40-year-old Madison, Wisconsin-based organization has launched a new advertising campaign online with a 30-second spot titled "The Wall." In it, the group complains:

The only wall we need is between church and state. Washington D.C. is about to be overrun by zealots. The religious right will soon control all three branches of government. The Freedom From Religion Foundation is fighting dangerous abuses of power. Don't let the religious right "trump" the First Amendment.

As of this writing, the video has been viewed fewer than 2,200 times on YouTube. But it is appearing as an advertisement prior to others shown on the video-sharing website, and it signals the group may be planning to aggressively confront the administration.

