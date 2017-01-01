President Trump Just Did Something No Other President Has Done Before

President Donald Trump made even more history during his first overseas trip by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to ever visit the Temple Mount and the Western Wall.

During the visit, the met with Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall, as well as archeologists and historians who are working at the site. Following a brief presentation about the historical and biblical significance of the Western Wall, the president prayed at the wall and, as is tradition, placed a handwritten prayer inside the wall.

Watch the entire visit in the video clip above.

