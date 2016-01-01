President-Elect's Spokesman: 'That's Not Acceptable'

Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer unloaded on CNN's Jake Tapper about the lack of responsibility taken by the DNC for the hack of its servers and the liberal mainstream media's lack of accountability in the matter. ( Video Screenshot Image )

During an appearance Thursday with CNN's Jake Tapper, President-elect Donald Trump's incoming White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, vented a little on the liberal mainstream media's continued obsession with alleged hacking that "interfered" with the 2016 presidential election.

He made some pretty good points with regard to personal responsibility on the part of Democrats, as well as the media's seemingly one-way street when it comes to accountability:

To be clear, any attempt to hack or to do anything nefarious is wrong and illegal. But at some point—the question hasn't even been asked of the DNC—did you take basic measures to protect the data that was on there? Where's the responsibility of them to protect their systems?

No one wrote those emails, no one put a private server on there, and no one seems to have done the due diligence at the DNC to protect their own systems.

We need to have the intelligence community come forward publicly and on the record and make it clear exactly how this happened and who was responsible for it.

But right now, we continue to get unsourced media accounts for what the activity is. And I think that's not acceptable.

President Barack Obama has levied sanctions against the Russian government for its alleged role in the hacking of the DNC. And late Thursday, Trump issued a statement that he will meet with the intelligence community's representatives to discuss the matter:

It's time for our country to move on to bigger and better things. Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation.

