Saeed Abedini: Trump's Administration Is Fulfilling Old Testament Prophecy

Retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. ( REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

Pastor Saeed Abedini says the Trump administration is fulfilling Old Testament prophecy.

The pastor who was persecuted in Iranian prison for nearly four years points to newly appointed Secretary of Defense James Mattis bombing Islamic State camps.

"Jeremiah 51:44 (NASB) [says] 'I will punish Bel in Babylon, And I will make what he has swallowed come out of his mouth; And the nations will no longer stream to him [.] Even the wall of Babylon has fallen down!'" Abedini says.

"Keep going, Mr. President Donald Trump, you and your team are in right track. Now, ISIS, show us the power of your false God, Allah," Abedini says of the bombings.

