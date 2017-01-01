After Weekend of Worship, Donald Trump Proclaims God Is With the Administration

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) and U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (C) look at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. ( REUTERS/Carlos Barria )

President Donald Trump is starting his first week in office and continuing his message of unity.



"We are going to do some great things over the next eight years despite protests over the weekend," Trump told his senior staff Sunday before they were sworn in.

"We will face many challenges, but with the faith in each other and the faith in God, we will get the job done," he encouraged his team.

His chief of staff, Reince Priebus, referenced a Bible verse in his office.

"It's from Isaiah 40:31. 'Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not be faint.' It is our duty to serve with character and integrity and to support President Trump as he places the interests of the American people first," Preibus admonished.



For Trump, Priebus' words capped off a weekend of worship. Saturday, he attended a prayer service at the National Cathedral.

The Trump team asked more than double the number of evangelical speakers to take part in the interfaith event than have been invited under previous presidents.

First lady Melania Trump was moved to tears while listening to a performance of the hymn "How Great Thou Art."

This week, the president will focus on unraveling former President Barack Obama's executive actions. Later in the week, he'll host British Prime Minister Theresa May.

He has already scheduled meetings with the leaders of Canada and Mexico to begin re-negotiating the North America Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA.

