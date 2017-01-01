Franklin Graham: This Country's Divided, but not for the Reason You'd Think

Evangelist Franklin Graham ( BGEA )

Nearly a million people are expected to attend president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, just as many are expected at counter-protests.

Media blames the growing chasm between conservatives and liberals on the election and Trump's victory. Evangelist Franklin Graham says that's not true.

"I told Fox News this morning that it wasn't Donald J. Trump that divided this country; this country has been divided for a long time," Graham says.

He continued:

As we are just hours away from inaugurating the 45th president of the United States, we need to all pull together as Americans. Prayer is what will make a difference—God has the answers, if we'll look to Him. Last year I went to all 50 states and prayed with Christians on the steps of every state capitol. We confessed the sins of the nation and our own sins and asked God for help. I believe He has given us a new opportunity—a new day in Washington and in the leadership of this country. We need to go beyond politics and come together in prayer. Democrats and Republicans have to work together and make choices for the good of the nation. Politicians need to drop their inauguration boycott plans and show unity. Maybe we need to get back to the challenge of John F. Kennedy in his 1961 Inaugural address—"Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country."

