Just in Time for Inauguration, Todd Starnes Announces Guide for Deplorables

Change may start at the White House, but it finishes at your house. That's the message Fox News radio host and commentator and best-selling author Todd Starnes is sending in his brand-new book, The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again, to be released Feb. 7, 2017.

With the election of Donald Trump, the American people have spoken, potentially saving the Supreme Court and vowing to defend American sovereignty. But winning was just the beginning.

"After President Reagan brought morning to America, conservatives went into hibernation," Starnes said. "We grew complacent. And faster than you could say, 'Read my lips,' there was a community organizer bunking in the White House. Now, we've told Washington enough is enough, and we want to change the course of the country. President Obama called us bitter. Hillary Clinton called us irredeemable. The mainstream media called us backwater bigots. We were mocked by Hollywood and dismissed by academics. We were marginalized by the media—bullied and belittled by sex and gender revolutionaries."

In The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again, Starnes reports from the front lines of the culture war in America and provides insights on what Americans can do to bring about real and lasting change in our nation. His book offers practical advice on fighting and winning the war on traditional values and lays out the plan to fight back against the secular humanists and social justice warriors.

Starnes' new book is packed with his signature wit, soul-stirring true stories and practical ways the "deplorables'" can fight to restore traditional American values. Pre-order on Amazon.com or visit www.DeplorablesBook.com.

The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again has also been endorsed by a "who's who" of "deplorable" Americans, including Duck Commander Phil Robertson, Tony Perkins, Dr. Robert Jeffress and the Benham Brothers, among others:

"The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again should be required reading for every high school student and every patriot in America. Page after page, Todd reminds us that every generation has a responsibility to defend our freedom. Todd delivers a dose of deep-fried reality served up with a heaping helping of his signature Southern humor." —Former Arkansas Governor, presidential candidate and author Mike Huckabee

"This book provides timely, down-to-earth instruction on what everyday citizens can do to truly make America great again." —Brad Dacus, president of the Pacific Justice Institute

"Todd Starnes has done it again. Witty, whacky and way too honest. As I read this I wanted to laugh and cry at the same time. Truth always hurts in a funny kind of way. Just get this book. You will either recognize yourself or you will recognize the other America. It really is time." —Dr. Don Wilton, First Baptist Church, Spartanburg, South Carolina, personal pastor and friend to Dr. Billy Graham

Starnes has been at Fox News Radio for more than a decade. His daily commentary is heard on hundreds of radio stations, and his syndicated column is read by millions. He is a frequent contributor on many Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network programs. Social science researcher George Barna also included Starnes as one of the top media influencers for evangelical Christians in the 2016 presidential election.

He has covered some of the biggest stories of the past decade—from presidential campaigns to the culture wars—interviewing an array of news-makers and celebrities. His annual Fox Radio Christmas show has become a national yuletide tradition, featuring some of the biggest names in Contemporary Christian music.

Starnes has authored four books—including God Less America, a collection of essays documenting the war on religious liberty—and is the recipient of a regional RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Award and the Associated Press Mark Twain Award for Storytelling.

In 2014, Starnes was awarded the National Religious Broadcaster's Board of Directors Award. He is also the recipient of First Liberty Institute's "Defender of the Faith" award, Vision America's "National Hero of the Faith" award, Bott Radio Network's "Watchman on the Wall" award and Pacific Justice Institute's "Light in Media Award."

Starnes is a frequent speaker at churches, Christian conferences, and Christian universities. He has delivered messages at the Ronald Reagan Ranch, the Billy Graham Training Center and the Family Research Council's Values Voter Summit.

