Jennifer LeClaire Declares Angels of Transition Over America at US Supreme Court

Shield representatives, including Charisma editor Jennifer LeClaire (center), pray outside the Supreme Court. ( CBN )

Jennifer LeClaire is now sharing her reflections and revelations through Walking in the Spirit. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

I was in Washington, D.C., last week for a new prophetic prayer initiative called Shield, which includes Cindy Jacobs, Lou Engle, Rick Joyner and others. I made some strong declarations in front of the Supreme Court. Watch the interview or read the story by Paul Strand on CBN News below.

POTUS is short for President of the United States, and a new group of prophets, pastors, and other Christians has created what they're calling POTUS Shield—to surround the new president and the government with prayer.



They started in Washington to discern, declare and decree the strategies of God for America. First, they met at the National Press Club and then in discreet small groups outside places like the Supreme Court.



Charisma Senior Editor Jennifer LeClaire prayed with one such group.



"The morning of the election, the Holy Spirit told me 'today—on Election Day—a kingdom will be toppled.' And we saw that happen, I saw it with my own eyes," she explained. "When I looked at the map when I woke up the next morning, the map was almost all red. And I'm thinking 'this is parabolic of the blood of Jesus.'

"People want to say 'Oh, America's going to be judged and America's going to hell in a hand-basket.' Well, the blood of Jesus is sufficient for the sins of America," she added.



POTUS Shield participants aren't gathering just to gather. They mean to create a serious prophetic and prayer shield over parts of the government like the White House, Congress and the Supreme Court. They intend to be serious spiritual partners to this secular government.



Mark Gonzales with the Hispanic Action Network believes this could bring about a great awakening and even reformation.



"The future of America is literally in the hands of the church in this hour," he said. "God has given us an opportunity, a reprieve so to speak, to really engage like we've never engaged and allow us to shift this country through the power of prayer, fasting and seeking God."



"And at the same time, engaging like we've never engaged with our civic responsibilities," Gonzales added.



"The Lord told me He's releasing the angels of transition, and they're going to help transition the government into what we've all been praying for," LeClaire told CBN News. "So our prayers are so important right now. Right now is not the time to stop praying. It's time to pull our boots up, roll our sleeves up and work harder than ever before."



"No matter how small you are, you're important," expressed intercessor Denise Emerine. "And I felt like God was saying 'I'm going to call my people who are marked by My name to come and repent for the sins of this nation, but more importantly, I'm going to turn that and I'm going to heal your land.'"



LeClaire sees Trump as a major change agent.



"He's going to turn the tables on the economy—we're already seeing strong reports," she said. He's going to turn the tables with Israel—we're already seeing he's standing staunchly with Israel. And so many other areas: trade, foreign trade, immigration—there are so many things he has an opportunity to do if the church will stand with him, support him and pray for him."



These Christians say if you feel like you've been on the back burner, it's time to let God use you again.



"He is there with the brokenhearted, with the humble. He's there with those who said 'Look, I messed up, I didn't do, I didn't fulfill, I didn't whatever.' But this is the time He's needing us," Candace Long of Jasper, Georgia said. "We've not lost our assignment. The assignment is still there. He who has called—the calling is without reproach."



One reason LeClaire is trusting Trump is because of the counsel he's getting.



"If you look at his Cabinet, if you look at his advisers—so many Christians, LeClaire said. "He has surrounded himself with godly counsel, and the Bible says 'blessed are those who do not stand in the counsel of the ungodly.'"



Over and over again, the prophetic voices in POTUS Shield mentioned that God has given the country a time of reprieve, that Christians in this time must realize how important they are and that their words and deeds can affect the destiny of a nation.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1949204008" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1949204008" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Reprinted with permission from CBN.com. Copyright The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc., All rights reserved.

Jennifer LeClaire is senior editor of Charisma. She is also director of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, co-founder of awakeningtv.com, on the leadership team of the New Breed Revival Network and author of several books, including The Next Great Move of God: An Appeal to Heaven for Spiritual Awakening; Mornings With the Holy Spirit, Listening Daily to the Still, Small Voice of God; The Making of a Prophet and Satan's Deadly Trio: Defeating the Deceptions of Jezebel, Religion and Witchcraft. You can visit her website here. You can also join Jennifer on Facebook or follow her on Twitter. Jennifer's Periscope handle is @propheticbooks.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

Did you like this article? You'll enjoy Jennifer LeClaire's book, The Spiritual Warrior's Guide to Defeating Jezebel

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.