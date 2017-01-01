Angels of Abundant Harvest Targeting Christian Business Owners

"The increase that I will give you is coming. This season of growth will be like none other you have experienced. New doors will open to a new people. You will think new thoughts and do a fresh work." ( Yamanaka Tamaki/Flickr/CC )

We were talking about the angels of abundant harvest. We were talking about how strong leaders walk in love. We were talking about the goodness of God.

Dr. Steve Greene, publisher and executive vice president at Charisma Media, and I often start emailing each other several hours before the rest of the staff hits their desks. He's full of wisdom and grace.

Earlier this week, we were bantering back and forth about angels when he suddenly sent me a prophetic word I wish every business leader could read. I hope you'll share this with anyone you know in the marketplace.

Here is what Dr. Greene prophesied:

"As you grow closer to Me, I will draw nearer to your business. If I am Lord of your life, I will be Lord of your business. I long for your business to honor Me as I rain down upon it.

"The increase that I will give you is coming. This season of growth will be like none other you have experienced. New doors will open to a new people. You will think new thoughts and do a fresh work. Others have not done this work. Behold! I give you a new path. You've been walking the path I intended for others. This new path is your path.

"Know that I will be with you as you move with the gifts and specific knowledge I have given to you.

"Do not look to the left or to the right but along the path I will direct. Set your eyes upon Me, and I will do what I have promised.

"Do not try to be like others or join others along their paths. This is a new thing that I intend for you. The path is blessed. Your gifts will be multiplied as you lead others along this way. This is a path of business that I have birthed in you. I will bless others through you as you travel this path. Fear not, for I am saying to you on this day, in this way, that I have prepared hearts and minds to receive you and this new work.

"My words will not surprise you today. Lead the people I have given to you with this fresh anointing. I am in this work. I will bless many through you. This is the word of the Lord."

If you are doing kingdom work in the marketplace, receive this word! Confess it, declare it, pray into it. It bore witness with me in the season of abundant harvest! If you haven't read my prophetic word about the angels of abundant harvest, click here.

Jennifer LeClaire is senior editor of Charisma. She is also director of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, co-founder of awakeningtv.com, on the leadership team of the New Breed Revival Network and author of several books, including The Next Great Move of God: An Appeal to Heaven for Spiritual Awakening; Mornings With the Holy Spirit, Listening Daily to the Still, Small Voice of God; The Making of a Prophet and Satan's Deadly Trio: Defeating the Deceptions of Jezebel, Religion and Witchcraft.

