Is There Anything Prophetic About 2016's 'Leap Second'?

You've heard of the leap year, but what about a leap second?

The International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems has deemed it necessary to insert a leap second on New Year's Eve. The goal is to bring the atomic clocks in sync with the earth's rhythm. Without a leap second, our time system would eventually blow up.

"Atomic clocks are more than a million times better at keeping time than the rotation of the Earth, which fluctuates unpredictably," explains the U.K.'s National Physical Laboratory. "Leap seconds are needed to prevent civil time drifting away from Earth time. Although the drift is small—taking around a thousand years to accumulate a one-hour difference—if not corrected, it would eventually result in clocks showing midday before sunrise."

Is there anything prophetic about the leap second? Not particularly, no, but taking a moment to explore what the Bible says about time could speak to your heart as we transition from one year to another.

Understand the Times and Seasons

We need to operate like the sons of Issachar—they understood the times and knew what Israel should do (2 Chr. 12:32). We have to understand what Solomon shared in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 and discern where we stand:

"To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to uproot what is planted; a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; a time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; a time to gain, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; a time to tear, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; a time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace."

Commit to Being a Good Steward of Your Time

God is handing out next-level assignments in 2017. I'll share more on that next week, but those He trusts are going to be the kingdom seekers who are good stewards of time. Paul told the church at Ephesus they should be "making the most of the time because the days are evil" (Eph. 5:16). I like how the Amplified Bible unpacks this verse: "Making the very most of the time [buying up each opportunity], because the days are evil." I plan to make every second count, even the leap second!

Trust God to Move in Perfect Timing in Your Life

David understood something important about timing. He declared to the Lord, "My times are in Your hand" (Ps. 31:15, MEV). Remember, you might plan your way, but the Lord establishes your steps (Prov. 16:9). God is a God of split-second timing. He is never, ever late. Trust in the Lord and do good!

