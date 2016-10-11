YEAR IN REVIEW: Prophecy: After Wicked Kingdom Toppled—Jezebel Curse Broken Off America

Donald Trump holds his hands out in prayer as people at a phone bank pray for him before a campaign rally. ( REUTERS/Carlo Allegri )

Editor's Note: 2016 was a big year in the church—and in the world. This week we're looking at some of the biggest stories of the year, selected based on feedback from our readers. Thanks for reading Charisma News this year and stay tuned as we continue expanding our coverage in 2017 to include more spiritual insights on the stories that matter most to you.



This article was published November 10th.

In the 1990s, a Jezebel curse was released over our nation. Today, it is broken.

Early Tuesday morning, I released a dream and a prophetic word—"Prophecy: on Election Day, a Kingdom Will Be Toppled." The word was as clear as anything I've ever heard the Lord say. I felt in my spirit I knew exactly what He meant but that's all He said, so I avoided prophetic presumption, watched and waited with the rest of the nation.

Looking at the electoral map this morning—mostly bright red—I'm overwhelmed with the reality that the blood of Jesus is sufficient for the sins of America.

I'm reminded of 2 Chronicles 7:14—"If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

I'm reminded of James 2:13, "Mercy triumphs over judgment."

An evil, unseen kingdom was toppled in the wee hours of Nov. 9. As the ekklesia—the governing church—continues rising in the years ahead, we'll see the manifestation of this divine toppling in both the spirit and the natural. A demonic throne was overturned today and more demonic thrones will be toppled as the violent governing intercessors, emboldened by the Spirit of God, take them down by force in prayer in the name of Jesus (Matt. 11:12).

This morning, I heard the Lord say, "The Jezebel curse is broken."

Please understand I'm talking about spirits, not people. It's helpful if you don't assume I'm calling a person Jezebel in this context. We're not wrestling against flesh and blood, but against principalities, powers, rulers of darkness and spiritual wickedness in high places (Ephesians 6:12). This is not about a man or a woman in an election. This is about spiritual dynamics.

What is the Jezebel curse? Consider the words of Christ in Revelation 2:20-29:

"But I have this against you, that you tolerate the woman Jezebel, who calls herself a prophetess, and she teaches and leads My bond-servants astray so that they commit acts of immorality and eat things sacrificed to idols. I gave her time to repent, and she does not want to repent of her immorality. Behold, I will throw her on a bed of sickness, and those who commit adultery with her into great tribulation, unless they repent of her deeds. And I will kill her children with pestilence, and all the churches will know that I am He who searches the minds and hearts; and I will give to each one of you according to your deeds. But I say to you, the rest who are in Thyatira, who do not hold this teaching, who have not known the deep things of Satan, as they call them—I place no other burden on you. Nevertheless what you have, hold fast until I come. He who overcomes, and he who keeps My deeds until the end, to him I will give authority over the nations; and he shall rule them with a rod of iron, as the vessels of the potter are broken to pieces, as I also have received authority from My Father; and I will give him the morning star. He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches."

Certainly, since 1993 we've seen ever-increasing manifestations of immorality and idolatry—even in the church. Let's not forget, Queen Jezebel in the Old Testament sanctioned temple worship, during which prostitution, orgy islands and homosexuality were prevalent.

On Nov. 8, the body of Christ at large stopped tolerating Jezebel. Although this principality will not be eradicated from the earth until Jesus returns, we have authority over Jezebel. On Nov. 8, the church rose up with the fervor of Jehu and threw Jezebel down. Indeed, ABC reported the largest Christian turnout to a presidential election in our history. The sleeping giant is officially awake.

Church, let's not go back to sleep.

This is not where the spiritual warfare ends. This is not a time to stop lifting intercession, standing in the gap and making up the hedge. Now is the time to rise up with confidence, run to the battle line and start taking back ground the enemy stole for His glory. Now is the time to press into the prophesied Third Great Awakening.

Jezebel has been working to shut off the prophetic voice that is the church. Now, I believe we will begin to see more true prophetic voices rising in America. I see prophets coming out the wilderness, desert places and caves. I see the motives of false and opportunistic prophets who eat at Jezebel's table exposed and shunned, in the name of Jesus.

Jennifer LeClaire is senior editor of Charisma. She is also director of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, co-founder of awakeningtv.com, on the leadership team of the New Breed Revival Network and author of several books, including The Next Great Move of God: An Appeal to Heaven for Spiritual Awakening; Mornings With the Holy Spirit, Listening Daily to the Still, Small Voice of God; The Making of a Prophet and Satan's Deadly Trio: Defeating the Deceptions of Jezebel, Religion and Witchcraft. You can visit her website here. You can also join Jennifer on Facebook or follow her on Twitter. Jennifer's Periscope handle is @propheticbooks.

