YEAR IN REVIEW: Prodigal Daughter Miley Cyrus Proudly Declares: I'm Pansexual

Show host Miley Cyrus speaks on stage at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles ( REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni )

This article was published October 11th.

Troubled former Christian singer Miley Cyrus is getting back into the acting scene—this time as an official pansexual. The former Disney Channel darling opened up about her sexual identity revelations in a recent Variety magazine interview.

Yes, she's still dating Liam Hemsworth.

In case you aren't up with the alternative lifestyle alphabet soup, pansexual means not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender or gender identity.

"My mom is like an '80s rock chick—big blonde hair. ... She loves being a girl," Cyrus said. "I never felt that way. I know some girls that love getting their nails done. I ... hated it ... I don't wax my eyebrows. I never related to loving being a girl. And then, being a boy didn't sound fun to me. I think the LGBTQ alphabet could continue forever. But there's a 'P' that should happen, for 'pansexual.'"

Cyrus told Variety she first identified as a pansexual when she figured out what it was. That happened during a visit to the LGBTQ center in L.A.

"I saw one human in particular who didn't identify as male or female. Looking at them, they were both: beautiful and sexy and tough but vulnerable and feminine but masculine. And I related to that person more than I related to anyone in my life," Cyrus says.

"Even though I may seem very different, people may not see me as neutral as I feel. But I feel very neutral. I think that was the first gender-neutral person I'd ever met. Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more. I was like, 'Oh—that's why I don't feel straight and I don't feel gay. It's because I'm not.'"

What confusion!

Cyrus went on to say that she's the only [expletive] Disney star who would say, "I'm pro-lesbian and gay, before it was OK to say that.

Of that, she is proud. And over that, the Lord grieves.

I'm not condemning Miley. No, not by a longshot. She represents a generation that is partially lost, seeking identity in subculture and counterculture.

I usually call for prayer for Miley in these types of articles, and I'll do that again. But we need to pray for today's millennial generation and those who come after them. The prince of the power of the air has effectively used media to send warped messages that have bred mass confusion in the minds of our youth.

Here are some prayer starters for you:

Pray that they would find their identity in Christ.

Pray that they would discover their purpose in God.

Pray that they would have uncompromising Christian friends.

Pray that Christ's character would be formed in them.

Pray that the Lord would encounter their hearts with His love.

Pray that He would break in with light and break deception of their minds.

