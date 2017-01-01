How You Can Provoke Jewish People to Jealousy

Here are ways you can more effectively evangelize to Jewish people. ( Getty Images )

When thinking of how I can become more effective in bringing the gospel to the Jewish people, I am often reminded of the Apostle Paul's writings in Romans to stir the rest of us into Jewish witness and evangelism.

"How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher?" (Rom. 10:14).

One of my dear good friends and brothers in Yeshua/Jesus, J.B. Bernstein, is a Messianic evangelist whose belly is filled with the fire of the Lord to bring the good news back to the Jewish people and of course anyone else who will listen.

He has written a new ebook on this subject to help enlighten and equip the rest of us, which can really help to make a difference in our Jewish witness and evangelism.

Here are some of his thoughts and a link below to his website to access the free ebook.

More next month from the land of Israel ... Grant Berry

Evangelist J.B. Bernstein

"I say then, have they stumbled that they should fall? God forbid! But through their transgression salvation has come to the Gentiles, to make them jealous" (Rom. 11:11).

Romans 11:11 is a verse of Scripture that has not yet fully come into its fulfillment. On the contrary, up to this point; instead of loving the Jews, the ancient church persecuted them in its place and greatly misunderstood the plight of the Jewish people, ultimately misleading the rest of us. So, for the past 1,800 years, we have not yet come close to this calling.

However, as we draw closer to the Lord's return, all of this is about to change; as God re-focuses His heart and plans to restore His first-born, there is a new love for Israel in the air, and our Gentile family has a huge role to play out in their salvation. Now we must re-learn how to rebuild these bridges between Jew and Gentile in the family of God.

Can You See Yourself in a New Light?

Firstly, we need to remind ourselves that our Jesus is Jewish, as well as all of the apostles and prophets; that our Savior is the Son of David, the lion of the tribe of Judah and the King of the Jews. We need to begin to lay a Jewish foundation for the gospel that Jewish people may more readily receive.

I believe the time has come for Christians to finally be the catalysts God intends them to be and provoke Jewish people to such jealousy that they will run to and embrace their Messiah. What an amazing thought.

The question is: How can this get done? What does it look like? What will make Jewish people jealous of Christians?

How Can This Happen?

I believe the Lord has revealed how this can happen, and I am very excited at the prospect of the entire body of Messiah/Christ embracing, understanding and fulfilling their purpose to bring salvation back to the people who first brought it to them.

To make anyone jealous of what you have, it must be so great it's beyond belief. That means Jewish people need to see what you have is something so fantastic and appealing that they must have it themselves.

However, in order for Christians to truly provoke Israel to jealousy, there needs to be a change in the way we see ourselves. This calls for a paradigm shift in the Christian mindset. We do not want to change who we are as new creations in Messiah/Christ, but we need to see ourselves as wild olive branches that have been grafted on to the cultivated olive tree which is their tree ("their tree" meaning the olive tree is figuratively Israel).

This change of mindset will make our message so much more powerful in that our appeal to Jewish people will not be that they need to "become one of us" but rather that we have "become one of them!" This will open many Jewish hearts and is part of the truth that will set multitudes of Jewish people free.

If you desire to read more and become equipped to be the generation of Christians to fulfill Rom. 11:11 and to receive a free download of the e-book, Five Steps to Provoke Israel (the Jewish people) to Jealousy. Please click on this link. Once there, click on ebook.

Grant Berry is a Jewish believer in Yeshua/Jesus and author of The New Covenant Prophecy and The Ezekiel Generation. He founded Reconnecting Ministries with the specific focus to help the church reconnect spiritually to Israel and considers it vital to the kingdom of G-d in the last days. His message focuses on the unity, love and healing that the Father wants to bring between Jew and Gentile, yet clearly points out the differences and misunderstandings between the two groups. Now is the time to look more carefully into this mystery to make way for healing and reconnection in the Spirit. For more information, please visit reconnectingministries.org.

