Why Believers Should Diligently Pray for Israel This Coming Week

Israel desperately needs your prayers for next week's peace summit in Paris. ( Flickr )

On Jan. 15, leaders from some 70-plus countries will meet in Paris to discuss issues relating to the Arab-Israel conflict, specifically between the Palestinians and Israel.

There's deep and legitimate concern that following the one-sided U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334 last month, that this Paris gathering will be the next step to yet another one-sided U.N. Resolution, possibly recognizing "Palestine" as a full state, setting its borders as the 1949 armistice lines and performing other unilateral actions that are not only deeply biased, but make peace harder than easier to reach. (For background, you can look at these articles from bridgesforpeace.com and the Jerusalem Post).

Political and civic leaders in Israel, the U.S. and other countries surely are working actively to prevent pontificating in Paris from becoming anything that forces Israel into a corner. I can only imagine the frenzied diplomatic jockeying at every level.

In addition to these important and necessary actions, it's also a time for prayer. As one friend suggested, he will be fasting. Christians and Jews need to stand together and pray together for God to ensure a positive outcome. I asked others what they would pray for.

These are some of the responses I received:

"We are with you in this war. Our hope is in God, not in man. Only God can show the way."

"God has been leading me to Esther because He is looking for those that will not stay silent in such troubling times for Israel. The Scripture I have been reading over and over is: "For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father's family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?"

"Each of us is given areas of influence, and it's time for us to rise up and speak on behalf of the land given to the Jewish people to those in our sphere of influence. I pray we will not remain silent, but we will see an Esther generation coming forth in this time and season."

"We too are in a week of prayer and fasting. We will be lifting up Israel in much prayer."

"The heart of our prayer is that the eyes of the world's understanding will be opened in the knowledge of God, to know the importance of Israel in God's plan of salvation, that the blindness that deceives the world concerning Israel will be removed, and all will come to the love of God in support of Israel. We wrestle not with flesh and blood but with powers of darkness. The core problem is spiritual blindness. Only God can open the eyes of the blind."

"We pray for our fellow believers who are deceived by the wiles of Satan. It is difficult for us as follows of Jesus to understand how fellow Christians cannot see God's plan for Israel. That they will come to know God's mystery of joining Jew and Gentile together in the eternal covenant given to Abraham and all of its promises. May we all come to know the truth."

"I am praying Proverbs 2:1-15, "My son, if you will receive my words, and hide my commandments within you, so that you incline your ear to wisdom, and apply your heart to understanding; yes, if you cry out for knowledge, and lift up your voice for understanding, if you seek her as silver, and search for her as for hidden treasures, then you will understand the fear of the Lord, and find the knowledge of God. For the Lord gives wisdom; out of His mouth come knowledge and understanding. He lays up sound wisdom for the righteous; He is a shield to those who walk uprightly. He keeps the paths of justice, and preserves the way of His saints. Then you will understand righteousness and judgment and equity, and every good path. When wisdom enters your heart, and knowledge is pleasant to your soul, discretion will preserve you; understanding will keep you, to deliver you from the way of the evil man, from the man who speaks perverse things, from those who leave the paths of uprightness to walk in the ways of darkness; who rejoice to do evil, and delight in the perversity of the wicked; whose ways are crooked, and who are devious in their paths.

"I'm planning a time of prayer with friends on Saturday in preparation for Sunday's conference in Paris. Psalm 2 has been a source of prayer and encouragement to me to pray for the conference. I have prayed that God would confuse and confound all the plans and proceedings of the nations gathered together. I love the picture of God laughing, He will have the last laugh, and I am reminded of the saying 'He who laughs last laughs loudest.'"

"I have thought of Esther and Haman and the plans that Haman had for the Jews and how God, in His wisdom and power, reversed them all, so that what Haman meant for evil, He used for good. So, I pray that God will use for good all that Satan wants to use for evil."

"We are standing with you, dear brother, and all of our beloved Israel. We will not give up and we will not turn our backs."

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=83776929" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=83776929" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

As Jews worldwide read the Torah portion, Genesis 47:28-50:26, this week, we look to that section of Scripture for a relevant word for today's current events. Before Jacob died, he asked to be buried with his forefathers: "Then he charged them and said to them, 'I am about to be gathered to my people. Bury me with my fathers in the cave that is in the field of Ephron the Hittite, in the cave that is in the field of Machpelah, which is before Mamre in the land of Canaan, which Abraham bought along with the field from Ephron the Hittite as a burial place. They buried Abraham and Sarah his wife there. They buried Isaac and Rebekah his wife there, and I buried Leah there. The field and the cave that is there were purchased from the children of Heth'" (Gen. 37:29-32).

Let the nations of the world that gather in Paris not have the hubris to call the Land occupied, not when we know that it was deeded by God Himself, parts purchased to avoid any confusion, and because the people to whom God gave the Land cannot be "occupiers" in that Land when they are the owners.

I pray this will be a catalyst for far more prayer than politics, as the latter is important, but the former is essential. I pray you will add your prayers, share this article, and that together, millions like us will beseech God to continue to protect Israel throughout, and as a result of, this Paris gathering. And as the Torah continues in verse 20, let this be the model for Paris among those who mean evil against Israel: "But as for you, you intended to harm me, but God intended it for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many lives" (Gen. 50:20).

What is your prayer?

Jonathan Feldstein was born and educated in the U.S. and immigrated to Israel in 2004. He is married and the father of six. Throughout his life and career, he has been blessed by the calling to fellowship with Christian supporters of Israel and shares experiences of living as an Orthodox Jew in Israel. He writes a regular column for Standing With Israel at charismanews.com. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.