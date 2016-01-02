YEAR IN REVIEW: A Whopping 76 Percent of Americans Are Falling to This Deception

Editor's Note: 2016 was a big year in the church—and in the world. This week we're looking at some of the biggest stories of the year, selected based on feedback from our readers. Thanks for reading Charisma News this year and stay tuned as we continue expanding our coverage in 2017 to include more spiritual insights on the stories that matter most to you.



This article was published January 28th.

USA Today published the results of a national survey among 18 to 31-year-olds regarding living together. A whopping 76 percent of young Americans said that cohabitation before marriage is fine.

If you have children or grandchildren, do you think they're being influenced by this cultural trend? It's on television, in movies and commonplace among celebrities and sports heroes.

The stark reality is that 65 percent of "altar-bound" singles—many of whom identify as "Christians"—now live together before marriage.

Adding to the conversation are people making statements like the following: "Look, times have changed. We have to face certain realities of living in the 21st century. We're going to get married eventually. Like buying a car, you've got to try it out first. What difference does a certificate really make—it's just a piece of paper. We're older ... more mature ... been divorced ... not ready financially ... aren't sexually involved ... providing parents for a child ... benefiting from tax incentives ...have peace that God understands our unique situation ... look how many people even 'Christians' are doing it!"

Here's the deal: couples who are shacking up, living under one roof as a "pretend" married couple, are living beneath the revealed will of God for their lives. Ignoring this will bring consequences, if not immediately, then eventually.

In less than three months, my wife and I will celebrate 40 years of covenant marriage on the heels of her parents, who were at the 70-year mark. I invite you to watch this 3 1/2 minute video regarding being sexually active, cohabitating and finding your mate to discover the truth on this topic.

Larry Tomczak is a cultural commentator of 43 yrs, Intercessors for America board member and best-selling author. His new, innovative video/book, BULLSEYE, develops informed influencers in 30 days (see www.bullseyechallenge.com). Click (here) for his "Here's the Deal" weekly podcast.

