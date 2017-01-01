Ministry Takes Back 'God's Rainbow,' Despite LGBT Threats

The man behind the world-famous Ark Encounter has decided to reclaim "God's rainbow"—announcing the massive ark exhibit will be permanently bathed in rainbow lights. ( Ken Ham )

"We now have new permanent rainbow lights at the Ark Encounter so all can see that it is God's rainbow, and He determines its meaning in Genesis 6," Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham announced on Facebook.

"The rainbow is a reminder God will never again judge the wickedness of man with a global flood—next time the world will be judged by fire," he said.

The 500-foot-long ark is the centerpiece of the biblical theme park based in Williamstown, Kentucky. Hundreds of thousands of visitors have toured the replica of Noah's ark.

"The ark is lit permanently at night with a rainbow to remind the world that God owns it and He decreed it's a sign of His covenant with man after the Flood—Christians need to take back the rainbow as we do at the Ark Encounter," Ham said.

Critics denounced the decision—accusing him of stealing the rainbow colors from the LGBT community.

"This is Ken Ham's sad attempt to take back the rainbow symbol from the LGBTQ community," read a headline in the Orlando Weekly.

"It makes the ark look incredibly gay," Kentucky Fairness Campaign's Chris Hartman told USA Today.

In 2016 Ham urged Christians to reclaim the rainbow and teach young people its true meaning.

"The rainbow itself wasn't designed to be a symbol of freedom, love, pride or the LGBTQ movement. God created this beautiful, colorful phenomenon and designated it as a sign of His covenant with Noah and his descendants forever."

"Sadly, people ignore what God intended the rainbow to represent and proudly wave rainbow-colored flags in defiance of God's command and design for marriage. Because of this, many Christians shy away from using the rainbow colors. But the rainbow was a symbol of God's promises before the LGBTQ movement—and will continue to be after that movement has ended. As Christians, we need to take the rainbow back and teach our young people its true meaning."

