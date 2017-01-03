Jiminy Cricket! Disney Goes Gay

LeFou in 'Beauty and the Beast.' ( YouTube )

The folks who gave us Mickey Mouse and Goofy have decided it's time for your children to enjoy same-sex romance while they slurp down their Fruit Loops.

Disney just broadcast its very first gay cartoon kiss.

The smooch happened during the second season of Star vs. The Forces of Evil, a cartoon broadcast on Disney XD.

An audience scene shows two guys kissing, and a later scene show two ladies sharing an intimate moment.

Disney is earning accolades for diversity and inclusivity among the LGBT crowd.

There's also word the upcoming live-action version of Beauty and the Beast will include a gay storyline—between LeFou and Gaston.

"LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He's confused about what he wants," director Bill Condon told Attitude magazine.

And what better place to discuss human sexuality with your four-year-old than a wholesome Disney movie?

"It is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie," Condon added.

Disney's pro-gay activism has lots of moms and dads across the fruited plain wondering what in the name of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious is going on.

It's unfortunate—that we live in a society where kids can no longer be kids—but that's the world in which we live.

But these days everything is about the LGBT agenda. And when it comes to the entertainment industry, nothing is sacred in its quest to indoctrinate American children. Not even Disney.

So, don't be too surprised if the next Disney animated classic documents Tinker Bell's torrid lesbian affair with Snow White while a gender-questioning Peter Pan crushes on Pinocchio, who just got out of a long-term relationship with one of the seven gender-fluid dwarfs.

Jiminy Cricket, America!

Todd Starnes is host of "Fox News & Commentary," heard on hundreds of radio stations. Sign up for his American Dispatch newsletter, be sure to join his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter. His latest book is God Less America.

