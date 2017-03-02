Franklin Graham Defends 'Deplorable' Americans

Franklin Graham attends the National Prayer Breakfast. ( Franklin Graham/Facebook )

If we really want to restore traditional values to our culture, we can't rely on the Republicans or the Democrats. It's going to be up to us—the folks Hillary Clinton called a "basket of deplorables."

My new book, The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again, is a handbook to how we can reclaim our American heritage and fight back against social justice warriors and secular humanists.

Some of the nation's top evangelical and conservative leaders have endorsed the book and its message—including Franklin Graham and Mike Huckabee.

"Todd Starnes has a pulse on today's culture and shines a discerning light on political correctness that has indoctrinated the minds of people from every walk of life," Graham said.

Yes. We elected Donald Trump. We saved the Supreme Court. And we're going to defend American sovereignty. But winning was just the beginning. My book offers practical advice on fighting and winning the war on traditional values.

Governor Mike Huckabee wrote: "The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again should be required reading for every high school student and every patriot in America.

"Page after page, Todd reminds us that every generation has a responsibility to defend our freedom," Huckabee said. "Todd delivers a dose of deep-fried reality served up with a heaping helping of his signature Southern humor."

And that's how we're going to do it, America—with the Bible in one hand and a hefty dose of humor in the other, I show you how we can be happy warriors!

