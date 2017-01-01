Why Businesses Are Hopping on Board the Trump Train

"The markets care whether entrepreneurs and small business leaders will have more incentives and motivation because of fewer regulatory burdens and a corporate tax code that is reasonable, rational and relevant for today's environment.' ( Public Domain )

One by one, businesses are boarding the Trump train, buoyed by the fact that the president is making good on his word to build a pro-growth environment where businesses can thrive, says financial expert and nationally syndicated television and radio host Dan Celia.

On Friday, as Trump visited South Carolina and heaped praise on Boeing's new Dreamliner 787-10 aircraft, he reiterated his commitment to job creation. "I'm going to do everything I can to unleash the power of the American spirit and put our great people to work," Trump said, according to a CBS news affiliate. "On every front, we are going to work for the American people ... my focus has been all about jobs."

Earlier this month, Under Armour's Kevin Plank took major heat for calling President Trump "a real asset for this country" when it comes to business. Also in February, Delta Air Lines announced plans to hire as many as 25,000 workers over the next five years. The latest business to jump on the job-creation bandwagon is Accenture, which on Thursday announced plans to "open 10 new innovation hubs in cities around the U.S. in the next four years and create 15,000 highly skilled new jobs in the process," reported Fortune.com.

In fact, since the election, Intel, General Motors, Wal-Mart, Lockheed Martin, Amazon, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Carrier, Spotify, the Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank and the Chinese tech giant Alibaba all announced thousands of collective new jobs.

These businesses, Celia says, are displaying their confidence in Trump's pro-growth environment by not only speaking out but committing to investing in more jobs for Americans. Celia added that indices are also hitting record highs because of a "soon-to-get-a-tax-cut Trump rally."

"This is about a confidence because we are seeing less information about regulations and more about growth and opportunity," Celia said. "As a matter of fact, financials have been key in driving up the Dow. In addition, one of the Fed's representatives handling the banking sector, Daniel Tarullo, is resigning, and he was in love with regulations. He loved as much regulation and control as possible, and he is leaving the Federal Reserve, so that is another reason financials are doing so well."

Tarullo will resign from the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on or around April 5, according to Business Insider. He served as chairman of the board's Committee on Supervision and Regulation, which is responsible for regulating Wall Street banks.

"The markets are going up—and it's a real increase—because it is based on the perception of what's coming as a result of a pro-growth environment in Washington," Celia said on his Financial Issues program, which airs nationwide. "That's why the markets have been going up since the election, and more so after the inauguration, and then even more so in the past week and a half. Why? Because now the perception is beginning to look more and more like reality. The protesting and media attacks on this president are not due to him not fulfilling his campaign promises, but the whining and moaning is because of the exact opposite—he is fulfilling his promises. That perception that has been driving the markets is beginning to turn into reality."

View of video of Dan Celia here.

In a new editorial for Townhall.com, where he is a regular contributor, Celia also wrote that growth and the markets no longer take the irrelevant Federal Reserve into account, but instead whether free market capitalists are free and unencumbered so they can grow and become more profitable.

"The markets care whether entrepreneurs and small business leaders will have more incentives and motivation because of fewer regulatory burdens and a corporate tax code that is reasonable, rational and relevant for today's environment, as well as whether we will have an endless, uninterrupted, inexpensive flow of energy," Celia wrote on Thursday. "Add to the mix an administration in Washington, D.C., that appears to be doing what they said they would by enacting a pro-growth, pro-business strategy that is concerned with fiscal policies that benefit the American economy. It is the prospect of these ideas becoming reality that will move markets. More importantly, it will move the economy forward."

