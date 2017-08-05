Is Harry Styles Leaning Into End-Times' Revelations?

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Singer Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction, released a new music video proclaiming signs of the times, quite literally.

"Just stop your crying, it's a sign of the times/We gotta get away from here/We gotta get away from here/Stop your crying, baby, it'll be alright/They told me that the end is near/We gotta get away from here," Styles sings in a new video.

In "Sign of the Times," Styles appears to fly or walk on water, depending on viewer interpretation.

But does Styles' interpretation of these signs match up with biblical prophecy? Watch the video and decide for yourself.

