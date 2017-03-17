Is Oprah's Megachurch Drama Subtly Promoting Gay Agenda?

A recent scene from Oprah's "Greenleaf" ( YouTube )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

OWN's Greenleaf, a drama that centers around mega-church Calvary World Ministries and the family who runs it (the Greenleafs), has featured the story of husband Kevin Saterlee (Tye White) and his struggle with gay desires since last season.

In this latest, second season, Kevin turned to a conversion therapy group to try to fight his urges and make his marriage to Charity Greenleaf (Deborah Joy Winans) work. Charity and Kevin also welcomed a baby boy this season, giving Kevin more reason to honor his family, his vows and his God.

Unfortunately, despite Kevin wanting to be intimate with his wife and stay married, Charity couldn't bring herself to have sex with him anymore and thus, she asked for, and received, a divorce. Apparently, Kevin only wanted to fight his gay urges for his wife's sake and not for the sake of his faith or himself, because no sooner had the ink dried on their divorce papers than he found himself succumbing to his desires.

It's a shame that the show took this turn rather than show that many Christian men have found success with conversion therapy. Galatians 1:10 in the Bible reads, "For am I now seeking the approval of men or of God? Or am I trying to please men? For if I were still trying to please men, I would not be the servant of Christ."

Had Kevin sought to change for God and himself, rather than for his wife or any other human, he may have found it easier to stay straight. But by directing his efforts to the success of his marriage and Charity's happiness, he was bound to fail the moment she abandoned him.

This was a ripe opportunity for the show to feature the stories of Christian men who have converted or have stayed straight for themselves and their faith, stories you won't find in the mainstream media. Kevin's outcome is common in the world of entertainment, so Greenleaf could have stood out if it had been brave enough to show the other side that's never talked about. A side that can offer hope to those in the Christian faith who wish to lead a straight life.

Unfortunately, instead of taking the road less-traveled, they took the easy way out, which isn't much of a surprise given the Hollywood left's record on this issue.

This article originally appeared on NewsBusters.org.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.